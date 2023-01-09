Different style, same results for 2022-23 Lady Wildcats

A quiet crowd for a Saturday, Jan. 7, matinee at Ed Werre Arena is just what North Dakota State College of Science needed following a pair of gritty road games. Science topped Jamestown JV, 91-63, in a laid-back exhibition tilt. The Wildcats were led in victory by double-doubles from Grace Massaquoi (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Ivy Fox (19 points, 10 rebounds).
The Lady Wildcats (13-3) have been stretched thin all season with a small roster and injuries compounding the matter. They lost to Minnesota West Thursday, Dec. 29, in a 105-101 overtime battle. The Lady Jays (14-1) struck from three at the regulation buzzer, and fouled out all but two Wildcats during the overtime period.
“They are top-three nationally-ranked at the NJCAA DIII level, so we knew they were going to be really good competition and really well coached,” NDSCS Head Coach Park Masterson said. “We had some rust to shake off, so we knew it would be a good matchup for us. We didn’t play high-level basketball, we didn’t play our level of basketball and we had far too many turnovers.”
Masterson was impressed by her team’s response to the extremely rare 5-on-2 scenario.
“We put ourselves in that situation, but I’m so proud of all of them and what they did in facing those obstacles and overcoming them,” Masterson said. “Noone sees a two vs. five game, so I’m proud of them as a team with how they came together. Do I ever want to do that again? Absolutely not. It’s something that we learned from and it’s something that will make us stronger.”
The Lady Wildcats bounced back the very next day with a 59-45 win vs. Iowa Central at the Minnesota West Classic.
“We knew we had to come back. We had something to prove — to ourselves if nobody else,” Masterson said. “They cleaned it up and put it together. We missed a lot of layups. ‘Finishing’ is a big word for us, we have to finish plays in general whether it be a layup, a pass or securing a rebound.”
Quinn Neppl rose to the occasion with a career-high 25 points vs. Minnesota West. The Maddock, North Dakota, product followed that up by scoring 15 in the win vs. Iowa Central one day later. Saturday’s meeting with Jamestown brought another dynamic effort by Neppl, as she finished with 13 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals on 50% shooting.
“That came through our offense and Quinn creating for herself,” Masterson said. “Her hustle and her effort fuels a lot of her offense. She was a huge impact player for us on both ends of the floor and that fueled her offensive finishes. We have an offensive structure, but she really went off within that and it earned her a starting spot today.”
Maile Hunt had little opposition inside vs. Jamestown. The 6-foot-4 sophomore played 28 minutes, logging 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Hunt is still relatively new to the game of basketball, playing for a short period of time before landing at NDSCS last season.
“We want to get everything we can out of Maile, selfishly for ourselves, but also for her, to show her the player she can be and the level she can compete at,” Masterson said. “She didn’t play a ton of basketball before coming here. She’s always been just kind of that tall lady, but she came here and has really taken to what we’ve given her. Unfortunately, she started this season with an injury and was out for a really long time. Today we saw her really show up the way we hoped she would and I’m excited to see her moving forward. She’s been getting in with my assistant coach Tom (Litman) for individual workouts and just wanting to take that step herself.”
Arianna Berryhill led the second unit vs. Jamestown with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds. Nadia Post tallied nine points and three steals, followed by eight points for Charita “Tiny” Lewis.
NDSCS led the nation in threes on its way to a national tournament berth last season. This year, Massaquoi leads a slashing scheme with Fox in the frontcourt, while the backcourt is more of a committee approach in comparison to the ball-dominant duo of NCAA Division I departures Ivane Tensaie and Ambah Kowcun.
“We’re more of a downhill team this season,” Masterson said. “All NDSCS basketball teams are similar in that we have high expectations of our players and our teams. We expect them to compete at the highest level. We come in every year and the girls tell us, ‘Coach, we want to be conference champions. We want to be region champions. We want to go to the national tournament.’ The level of competitiveness, our work ethic — it’s all the same across the board. How we find the buckets just looks a little bit different out there.”
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.