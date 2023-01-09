Different style, same results for 2022-23 Lady Wildcats
North Dakota State College of Science guard Nadia Post creates contact as first-year head coach Park Masterson (left) looks on from the sideline.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

A quiet crowd for a Saturday, Jan. 7, matinee at Ed Werre Arena is just what North Dakota State College of Science needed following a pair of gritty road games. Science topped Jamestown JV, 91-63, in a laid-back exhibition tilt. The Wildcats were led in victory by double-doubles from Grace Massaquoi (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Ivy Fox (19 points, 10 rebounds).

Ivy Fox leads NDSCS in scoring and isn't afraid to hand out assists, averaging 18.6 points and 1.5 dimes per game. 

The Lady Wildcats (13-3) have been stretched thin all season with a small roster and injuries compounding the matter. They lost to Minnesota West Thursday, Dec. 29, in a 105-101 overtime battle. The Lady Jays (14-1) struck from three at the regulation buzzer, and fouled out all but two Wildcats during the overtime period.

Grace Massaquoi dominates down low for the NDSCS Lady Wildcats, exactly like her sister, Arthel, did last season. 
Freshman guard/forward Quinn Neppl is hitting her stride at the perfect time for NDSCS. 
Maile Hunt uses her 6-foot-4 frame to corral a rebound over a Jamestown forward. Hunt has excellent body awareness and trustworthy hands at her center spot.


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 