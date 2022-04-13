Dodge excels on the court, Friskop stays busy coaching

Elli Dodge, a 2020 Wahpeton High School graduate and standout sophomore at University of Northwestern, has been named Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Tennis Player of the Week.
Dodge collected six wins for the Eagles and earned a match-clinching 6-2, 6-0 victory vs. Simpson at No. 4 singles. She added victories at No. 3 and No. 4 singles to her impressive week.
The Roseville, Minnesota, college is 11-3 overall on the season. The Eagles remain a perfect 4-0 in the UMAC, pummeling conference opponents 36-0 in singles and doubles matches.
On Monday, April 11, Dodge won her No. 4 match by scores of 6-2 and 6-1. In doubles, Dodge teamed up with Taylar Smith of Litchfield, Minnesota, for an 8-6 win in the No. 2 contest. Northwestern swept the Martin Luther College Knights in the UMAC road contest.
Over at the University of Minnesota Crookston, 2009 Wahpeton graduate Bryant Friskop serves as the Golden Eagles’ Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach and Head Women’s Golf Coach. Friskop is in his fifth season with the golf team and his seventh with the basketball program.
“From a young age, I was always really heavy into sports,” Friskop said. “That’s basically what my life always revolved around. I knew that I wanted to continue in sports.”
Friskop worked his way into the coaching ranks beginning as a utility man at University of North Dakota, where he helped with statistics, film exchange, practices and scouting.
“After working with them, I knew it was kind of a done deal. This is what I wanna do,” Friskop said.
Since catching on at UMC, he’s led the women’s basketball team to a school-record 18-win season and two NSIC/Sanford Health quarterfinal appearances.
“We’ve been taking small steps. It’s a step at a time. You’re not going to get to the top right away. We’re looking to improve facilities and get more recruits,” Friskop said in 2018.
Friskop recently signed Wahpeton’s Anaka Lysne to the Eagles’ golf team. Lysne was the 2021 Class A Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete for North Dakota.
