Mia Dodge (Breckenridge-Wahpeton) and Katelyn Strauss (North Dakota State College of Science) are co-recipients of the Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year Award presented by Daily News. The softball pitchers are the first winners of the inaugural honor. The recipient of the male award will be announced Thursday, June 9.
Dodge, a Wahpeton sophomore, battled through a knee injury to remain dominant across 84 innings. She developed an off-speed arsenal which helped her generate 105 strikeouts, a 3.19 earned run average and a .194 batting average against. Dodge became the only Storm pitcher to win a section playoff game, carrying the cooperative past Roseau in a complete-game outing.
Strauss led NDSCS to a fourth-place finish at the NJCAA DIII National Tournament in Syracuse, New York. The powerful pitcher from Spokane, Washington, led the nation with 323 strikeouts — 101 more than the next-highest mark. With an ERA of 1.70, 14 complete games and five no-hitters, Strauss orchestrated one of the greatest pitching seasons in junior college history. Her phenomenal durability resulted in a record-setting 39-win season for the Wildcats.
Finalists for Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year included 10 athletes from varying sports — Scout Woods (Wahpeton Track), Elizabeth Comings (Wahpeton Tennis), Brooklyn Baumhardt (Twin Town Archery), Ana Erickson (B-W Softball), Abi Bronson (B-W Softball), Kennedy Schuler (Breck Golf), Josie Buhr (NDSCS Softball) and Maxine Ebel (NDSCS Softball) along with Dodge and Strauss.
Previous Winners
Fall Sports Athlete of the Year winners were Caden Kappes (Wahp Football) and Camryn Kaehler (Breck Volleyball). Aidan Ruddy and Jackson Burchill (B-W Wrestling) were co-winners of the winter award alongside Ivane Tensaie (NDSCS Basketball).
Award Information
Grippers Sports in Wahpeton will take the award design created by Daily News and provide the winners with a 16x20, high-resolution canvas print. All finalists will receive a framed 5x7 certificate to commemorate their candidacy.
