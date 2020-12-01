On Monday, Nov. 30, the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Seattle Seahawks 23-17 and drop to 3-7-1 on the season, just a half game back of the NFC East division lead.
Carson Wentz, the former North Dakota State Bison quarterback, has not looked good this year, and it's not completely his fault. He leads the NFL in interceptions (15) and sacks (46). He has gotten no help this year on offense and it's because of the lack of talent around him.
There have been 10 different starting offensive line combinations. The Eagles just got Alshon Jeffery back from injury and he has looked like a shell of himself. 2020 NFL First Round Pick Jalen Reagor has not lived up to expectations, playing just six games and getting just 37 receiving yards per game. The Eagles have also struggled getting a running game going to help Wentz out.
Wentz has struggled this year not only because of the lack of talent around him, but because of him trying to do too much on extended plays. His decision making has been sub-par this year because of the lack of talent around him, so he is doing more than he has to do in tough situations.
Wentz signed a four-year $128 million deal last season. He has all of the intangibles that you need as a franchise quarterback. The Eagles have failed to utilize Carson Wentz and surround him with talent that fits Wentz and one that fits Doug Peterson. Wentz has already won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, they just need to make sure he is healthy throughout the rest of his career. The cause to Wentz being injured has been not just the lack of talent, but because of Wentz being reckless both running and throwing the football. Wentz's strengths are his cannon of an arm, athleticism, and accuracy. His decision-making and reckless play has put the Eagles in a tough spot.
If the Eagles want to fix the mess they are in next season, they are going to have to fix the offensive line and give Wentz and replace the other 10 players on his offense. the talent around him needs to get better and it starts in the front office.
