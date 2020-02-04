In Breckenridge-Wahpeton’s first bout with Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, the Blades were sent home with a 5-2 loss.
This time around showed BW’s improvement on offense with five goals, but it wasn’t enough in a 6-5 home loss on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Wahpeton.
“Scoring five goals should be able to put you in position to win a game, but we’ve got to keep pucks out of our net,” BW coach Evan McCall said. “I think we played all right overall. I think we gave them a few easy ones up front in the defensive zone and I think if we would’ve cleaned some of that up we would’ve put ourselves in a better position to win the game.”
The game began with a high-scoring first period with the pair of teams combining for five goals. Jase Jensen had both of the BW goals in the period on his way to another hat trick.
“Jase finds ways to score,” McCall said. “He puts things on net, has got good vision and things were just clicking for him and they have been lately. We just hope it stays that way going forward.”
Jensen was in on all five goals with a pair of assists in the loss.
Tanner Barth assisted on both Jensen’s early scores in a three-assist outing.
“(Jensen) was just finding his teammates and his teammates were finding him. Since we moved him, Tanner and Isaac (Wohlers) and started playing them together they’ve been doing an excellent job of finding each other and creating scoring opportunities not only for themselves but each other,” McCall said.
Wohlers had an assist in the second period and Carson Hought found the net in the third to cut the lead to one.
Next up for BW (13-8) is their Senior Night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. They’ll get a rematch with Kittson Central, Minnesota, who bested the Blades 9-3 in their last meeting.
