Eight Breckenridge players named to All-Section team

On Monday, Dec. 7, the Minnesota State High School League announced that eight players from the Breckenridge Cowboys football team were named to the All-Section 6A team.
Cowboys Cooper Yaggie, Daniel Erlandson, Gavin Johnson, Connor Twidwell, Jonah Christensen, Jacob Vizenor, Jared Ammold and Collin Roberts made the All-Section team. The Cowboys had the most players in Section 6A recognized for this accomplishment.
"All of our guys are deserving of making the All-Section team and I couldn't be prouder of them," Head Coach Chad Berman said.
Due to only three teams participating in the playoffs this season, the Section allowed the Cowboys to have more players picked for the playoffs. They were able to get more representation.
With the league only allowing the Cowboys to play in the Section 6A Championship game, it was the only game where they could showcase their talent to the Section. Every player chosen for the Cowboys was a senior except for Collin Roberts, a junior. Fredericksen emphasized how much that senior class means to him.
"Our whole crew of seniors is irreplaceable," Fredericksen said. "From the time that they got their opportunity to play varsity football, they just grabbed a whole of it and just ran with it. They're an extremely driven crew, very coachable. All of the intangible things that you want in a group of players as a coach, these guys had. Their representation on the All-Section team is well earned, well deserved, and I'm so proud of them."
Fredericksen mentioned Roberts, his hard work and how he is able to take the team into next year with the same type of leadership.
"Hopefully he follows their lead," Fredericksen said. "The guys that come in the next few years are going to learn from these guys and learn how to win."
Fredericksen said the team is exiting with 17 seniors and that Roberts' leadership is going to be invaluable with that drive as they have to defend the Section 6A Championship next season.
"He's done a lot of learning from these guys and hopefully that will go forward going into next year," Fredericksen said.
It's going to be on the Cowboys' seven incoming seniors to step up next season in place of the class of 2021.
