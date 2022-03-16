Medaling in a world championship of any kind is a major feat. Being able to do it in one of the most well known and practiced martial arts is an achievement of a lifetime.
Richland County’s KrisCinda Erickson did just that. Erickson is a master in taekwondo and she was able to take home bronze in the 75th Annual Chang Moo Kwan Taekwondo World Championship in January.
The competition saw nearly 1,000 competitors from across the globe trying to show their skill and take home a medal.
Erickson grew up learning taekwondo at Greenquist Academy in Breckenridge, Minnesota. She picked up the martial art quickly and by the time she was 13 she was training in the adult class.
Erickson has competed in a variety of competitions over 25-plus years, as well as working as an instructor at the Greenquist Academy in Hankinson, North Dakota.
“I started training when I was in elementary school, so it was definitely my mom who got me started. She was a single mom at the time and thought it would be a good idea that I knew some self defense to protect us,” Erickson said.
Erickson has competed in many events, including the 2002 Junior Nationals and the 2006 Chang Moo Kwan World Championship in Fargo, where she took first as the youngest participant in her division.
“It’s pretty amazing to see all these proud moments and realize how things change. When you’re young, you are super proud of yourself when you reach your goals. However, when you start instructing, some of your proudest moments become about what your students have accomplished,” Erickson said.
In past years competitions like this were held in person, with many competitors giving live demonstrations. With the pandemic, in person events have been put on hold. The new format has competitors filming their routines and submitting the video to judges.
Greenquist Academy Grandmaster Eric Greenquist understands that there are real differences in how the competition works in an online format.
“On one hand, you can film yourself doing it as many times as you need to get it perfect, it’s not just getting up there and doing it once anymore. If they make a mistake, or they stumble, or something just isn’t right, you can scratch that and re-video it. You can put your absolute best pattern on video and send it in,” Greenquist said. “On the other hand, judges are now able to pause and go back to see the routine. When you have thousands of competitors and you’ve been judging for 14 hours straight, you can blink and miss a mistake. Not with video.”
The new format has allowed competitors from around the world, who may not be able to afford travel to other countries, the opportunity to show what they can do. For some, however, the spirit of the event is lost.
“It used to be when you were in person there would be big crowds in the stands cheering and reacting to the event. You don’t have that anymore, that energy,” Greenquist said. “Just like gymnastics, when the taekwondo people do their forms out on the floor, a panel of judges score it. We can video this under strict video regulations and send this video over to Taiwan. That made the championship even bigger. KrisCinda wouldn’t have been able to go. She has three kids, she’s a CPA, she’s on the city council in Lidgerwood, there’s no way she would’ve been able to fly to Asia for a competition. We had a team of 12 people from Bozeman, Montana, Rapid City, South Dakota, Fargo, North Dakota, etcetera. They all sent their videos to me and we sent them in. Low and behold, KrisCinda was selected as a bronze medalist.”
Now, with a bronze medal in hand, Erickson isn’t sure what’s next. She does hope to continue instructing and supporting her students with all things in taekwondo and out of it.
Erickson is the first adult world champion medalist from the area.
“It’s history for mixed martial arts in our towns, I know that for a fact,” Greenquist said.
Greenquist spoke of the rich MMA history in Breckenridge-Wahpeton. In 1976, it was the North Dakota State School of Science, now NDSCS, who brought instructors to the area. A team of nine was formed, traveling to Lawrence, Kansas, for the second-ever MMA national competition. In 1979, the team traveled to the Canadian-American MMA Championships in Grand Forks, North Dakota, taking home first and second place medals.
In 1981, Greenquist earned a gold medal in full contact sparring at the Sun Dome in Tampa, Florida. It was one of the very first MMA events televised by a newly-minted media company, ESPN.
“We didn’t even know ESPN was there. I got a phone call at 3 a.m. from my friend in the Navy in California, he’s watching my championship match on television,” Greenquist said.
Erickson and Greenquist may be champions themselves, but they take great pride in being teachers of the craft as well. On April 23, Greenquist Academy will put on a massive event at Breckenridge High School.
“It’s the largest event in the upper midwest area north of Minneapolis. Competition features action from the little kids all the way up to the adults and exciting black belts. There’s even senior adults as old as 80 who are black belts,” Greenquist said. “It’s a lot of fun and it brings a lot of money to town. We’re not quite sure because of COVID, but we’re sensing there could be anywhere between 400 and 800 people coming in for the event. Our school is full with waiting lists right now, so that’s a good indicator of turnout.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.