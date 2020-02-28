Daniel Erlandson came out and made a statement at the Minnesota State Tournament on Friday, Feb. 28.
The junior dominated his first two foes, securing pins in both of his matches to advance to the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 29. Erlandson is guaranteed to place at least sixth, which is what he took last year in his first trip to state.
“It was a great day. We had a lot of people come out. The coaches put together a great plan for both of the guys and I kind of just pulled the trigger on them,” Erlandson said.
His first match was against Gavin McLevis from Ogilville, Minnesota. Erlandson’s coaching staff let him know not to flash some of his best moves, but that didn’t make a difference with the match ending early in the second period.
“Down at state, you don’t want to give anything away too early,” Breckenridge coach Tom Haire said. “We told him to go into that match and kind of stay away from his patented stuff and try some other things. Early on he just muscled the kid around.”
The quarterfinals bout was against AJ Karver from Chatfield, Minnesota. Karver entered the match with nine losses, but a bulk of them came from medical forfeits at a tournament earlier in the year.
Erlandson went into the second period down 2-0 and proceeded to take over the match. He notched a takedown and got five points on nearfalls to take a 7-2 lead into the final period.
“I think our conditioning kind of showed up. When he was getting tired in the second, my moves started working better,” Erlandson said. “He kind of started getting lackadaisical with that bottom stance, so that left openings for me to really get in there and sink a half (nelson).”
Half nelsons continued to give Karver trouble in the third, leading to an Erlandson pin with 33 seconds remaining.
“I think people don’t realize the strength he has so when he got that opportunity to go on his feet again and take the guy down and then slowly put him in his half nelson and just basically rolled the guy over (in the second),” Haire said. “That gives you a lot of confidence going into the third period knowing that you’ve got the strength over this guy, your moves are working against this guy and that’s what he did. He went back out and got another takedown and just finished the guy off.”
Along with punching Erlandson’s ticket to the semis, the pin also gave him the single-season record for pins with 27. The moment was all the more special considering his older brother, Stephen Erlandson, was the record holder.
“I figured I could have my name up there (on the record board) at least once,” Erlandson said. “I’m guessing he’s going to call me tonight. I’m not (going to rub it in his face). He’s still got two records and I’ve only got one.”
Erlandson will battle Dylan Jergenson from Minnewaska, Minnesota, for a trip to the finals at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
“It’s tough to get pins at state, so for him to start the tournament off that way, he’s rolling right now. He’s going to get a good night’s sleep and get back and hit it early on tomorrow,” Haire said. “He’s pretty happy, but Daniel’s not satisfied. His goal in his career is to become a state champion and that’s what he’s going to go out and try to do tomorrow. If it doesn’t happen, you know it won’t be from lack of effort.”
Aidan Ruddy
The other Cowboy taking the mat for Breckenridge was first-time qualifier Aidan Ruddy. After getting down 7-0 against Blake Reiss out of Minneota, Minnesota, Ruddy’s conditioning came through once again as he started to put points on the board. The sophomore couldn’t complete the comeback in a 14-8 loss.
“We’re working with Aidan right now. He has a lot of funk, he’s catlike and he gets in some bad positions and comes out of them,” Haire said. “(Ruddy) was getting some takedowns and stuff at the end of the match, but he just came up a little bit short. He gave it his all.”
Reiss went on to lose his next match in the 145-pound division, eliminating Ruddy from competition.
“I know he’s going to be chomping at the bit to get back down here again and is going to put in the work in the offseason to do that,” Haire said.
