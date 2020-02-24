Erlandson and Ruddy move on to state tournament

Breckenridge had a pair of wrestlers crowned as Section 6A champions on Saturday, Feb. 22 to clinch a state tournament berth.
Daniel Erlandson was the champion at 220 pounds at Wadena-Deer Creek, Minnesota, High School and will be making his second trip to state. Aidan Ruddy is making his first trek to the tournament after winning the 145-pound weight class.
Erlandson, who placed sixth at 195 pounds last season, was the top seed in Section 6A. He came out strong with a pin to advance to the semifinals. Devin Stone from West Central Area, Minnesota, was Erlandson’s second opponent. The pair have plenty of history as Stone used to go to school in Breck until he transferred in junior high.
“(Stone) stayed here until about his seventh or eighth grade year and then moved to West Central Area,” Breckenridge coach Tom Haire said. “They know each other on and off the mat and Devin is kind of a tough matchup when you go up against another kid you know.”
Erlandson took control early on and notched his second pin in a row to move on to the finals. Stone won his true-second match later in the tournament to also move on to state.
“It was kind of nice. They took some pictures together and it was nice to see Stone going, too, with the connection he has to our team and our school,” Haire said.
Erlandson had another familiar foe in the finals in second-seeded Jaden Finck out of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie, Minnesota. Finck knew how to neutralize Erlandson’s big moves to keep the match close. The junior Cowboy stuck with it and secured a takedown in the 3-1 victory.
“(Erlandson) had a number of good shots, but if he’s not getting the stalling calls, it comes down to one big takedown and that’s what Daniel did,” Haire said. “I’m really proud that he waited and was patient. He didn’t try to do too much. When he saw his opportunity, he got the takedown when he needed to to win that match.”
Ruddy was in the most stacked weight class and was seeded third. He opened up against Hunter Anderson from Barnesville, Minnesota. Ruddy got down 4-1 to start the match, but fought back to pin his opponent right at the end of the second period.
The semifinal round saw the Cowboy sophomore match up against Logan Schleske from Ottertail Central, Minnesota, who beat Ruddy for a trip to state last season. Ruddy got his payback with a takedown in the final 10 seconds of the match to claim a 4-2 victory.
“(Ruddy) got pinned by him (last year) so it was a little bit of sweet revenge where he beat him in the semifinals,” Haire said.
The finals match was even more dramatic than the semifinal bout as top-seeded Gabe Geiser was in Ruddy’s way to move on to state. The pair battled to a 4-4 score, which forced overtime. Geiser went for a throw and Ruddy shot in for the double-leg takedown. Once Ruddy got the two points he launched off the mat to start the celebration.
“A lot of people were coming up to us coaches afterward saying that was definitely the most exciting match at sections this year and one of the best matches they had ever seen,” Haire said. “The kid didn’t have a lot left in his tank so he just went for it (the throw). It’s a testament to Aidan’s conditioning, because he put a really good kid in a position that that kid felt desperation and needed to try something.”
The coaching staff and fans of Breckenridge wrestling were just as excited as Ruddy was. After seeing how much effort he’s put into getting ready for the season, including joining cross-country to improve his conditioning, the Breck stand out’s hard work had paid off.
“For me as a coach, when you have a wrestler that works as hard as Aidan and his drive to be the best that he can to be sounds a little bit clichéd, but that’s Aidan,” Haire said. “He’s never going to give up in a match. He’s always going to give it his all and when a kid does that and gets rewarded with a trip to state, you know it’s earned.”
Matt Noll (106 pounds) Grant Davis (138 pounds) and Wyatt Differding (182 pounds) also competed in the tournament for Breck.
“They all wrestled hard. We tell the wrestlers that we pride ourselves on being at our best at the end of the season win or lose,” Haire said. “With those three guys, they wrestled tough and had some good matches. No regrets and they were at their best. We were happy with that, too.”
The pair of qualifiers will be honored with a pep fest at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. They’ll open the individual tournament at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, Feb. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.