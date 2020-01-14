Daniel Erlandson and Aidan Ruddy continued their dominant 2019-20 campaign by taking first in the Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Erlandson finished off the tourney by pinning his Benson, Minnesota, opponent in the second period of the 220-pound title bout and three of Ruddy’s four victories came by pin at 145 pounds.
The JV division was dominated by BHS. Alex Martel, Zander Gregor and Grant Davis all took first with three wins apiece. Matt Noll, David Erlandson and Riley Kappes each took second as well.
Next up for the Cowboys is their lone home battle of the season at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. They’ll host section foes West Central Area and Wadena-Deer Creek, Minnesota. Alumni, parents and seniors will all be recognized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.