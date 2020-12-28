Erlandson announces commitment to Jimmies

Breckenridge defensive lineman Daniel Erlandson announced on Monday, Dec. 28 that he has committed to the University of Jamestown for the 2021-22 season.
"I would like to announce after a lot of thought and consideration that I will be attending the University of Jamestown in the Fall of 2021. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates and family for making playing as a Cowboy some of the best years I could imagine. I especially want to thank my dad for investing so much time into coaching me on the field/mat and parenting me at home. Go Jimmies!"
Erlandson was a big part of the Cowboys' senior class that will be graduating this summer. He was one of 16 seniors on the football team that won the Section 6A Championship this past season. Erlandson was a part of the All-Section 6A team for his contributions to the offensive and defensive sides of the football. Erlandson played both fullback and defensive end for the Cowboys.
