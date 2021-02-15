Daniel Erlandson was the third Breckenridge Cowboys this year to have his signing day as he signed with the University of Jamestown Jimmies to play football for the 2021-22 season.
Erlandson is not the only member of his family to attend the University of Jamestown. His sister Stephanie Erlandson and his brother-in-law, B.J. Mosley, are University of Jamestown alumni.
“I am very excited to become a Jimmie,” Erlandson said.
When Erlandson was growing up, he went to Taylor Stadium and he absolutely loved it.
“To play football there, it’s a dream come true because I’ve been working towards this ever since I was little,” he said.
For Daniel, he’s had his eyes on this since he he first visited.
“For me, it was a good goal to set to go and play college football because so few people get to play college football, and for that, I’m really grateful,” he said.
Erlandson was an All-Section 6A team participant and was named an All-Midwest District player. Erlandson said Head Coach Brian Mistro took him because he’s “a smart football player, but he also loves to crash pads and I think that’s what Breckenridge is all about.”
Erlandson bleeds Breckenridge and he has always been someone who has embraced what Breckenridge’s culture endures and what being a Cowboy is all about.
“We may not always be the most talented, but we’re just going to grind you into the dirt. With our senior class, we set up a good culture of working hard everyday and it showed up in our games I believe,” Erlandson said. Breckenridge won the section 6A championship and went 6-1 on the 2020 season. “Breckenridge is just that nitty gritty tough town, and I’ve loved every second of being here.”
Erlandson will begin the 2021 season with the Jimmies, following in his family’s footsteps.
