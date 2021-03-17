Erlandson headlines super regionals

Breckenridge had three wrestlers advanced to super sections Saturday, March 20 in Long Prairie, Minnesota.
Senior Daniel Erlandson at 220 pounds went 2-0 at the Section 6A Section tournament with a pin. Junior Aidan Ruddy went 2-1 on the day with two pins. Sophomore Matt Noll went 2-1 on the day with a pin. The top two finishers at super sections will advance to the state tournament on Saturday, March 27 in St. Michael Albertville, Minnesota.
