Daniel Erlandson entered Breckenridge’s tournament in Morris, Minnesota, three wins away from joining the 100-win club. The junior hit the milestone win in dominant fashion, pinning his first two foes before winning by a 19-6 major decision in the 220-pound title match on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Aidan Ruddy also took home a medal with a third-place finish in the stacked tournament. He opened the tourney with a pin and came up short in a hard-fought semifinal match. The sophomore capped off the weekend with an 8-2 win by decision.
Zander Gregor led the junior varsity wrestlers by placing second at 138 pounds.
Next up for the Cowboys is the team section competition on Tuesday, Feb. 11 against Border West, Minnesota. The meet will be hosted in Barrett,
Minnesota.
