Erlandson, Slettedahl grab wins at NDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament

David Erlandson pins Jax Gums of Bismarck Century in 4:10 during his run from the elimination matches to fifth place on the 160-pound podium. Erlandson led Breckenridge-Wahpeton with a 30-18 record this season as a freshman.
FARGO — After losing 80 combined wins to graduation between Aidan Ruddy and Jackson Burchill, there were plenty of question marks surrounding the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling team heading into the 2022-23 season. The duo finished inside the top five of their respective weight classes a season ago, while sharing Daily News Winter Male Athlete of the Year honors. Hunter Owens and Wyatt Differding were also nightly threats who graduated, leaving the Storm with a roster void of seniors in its second year as a cooperative.
Freshman phenoms David Erlandson and Henry Slettedahl entered the picture to give Storm fans a snapshot of the future. Erlandson went on a run at the NDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament to place fifth at 160 pounds. Slettedahl won his opening match, making him the only other grappler out of six B-W qualifiers to win a match at state.
Weston Jensen, Colman Barth, Ashton Mikkelson and Chase Marsh all qualifed to represent the Twin Towns from the east region. The aforementioned group, along with Myles Hinkley, Riley and Jordan Kappes, and a crop of young wrestlers figure to shape the 2023-24 roster. The Storm finished 4-13 overall and 2-7 in the EDC this year.
