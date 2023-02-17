Erlandson takes 5th at NDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament
David Erlandson scrambles for an escape in the opening round of the NDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament. 

FARGO — Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm freshman David Erlandson earned fifth place at the 2023 NDHSAA Class A State Tournament on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Fargodome. The 160-pound wrestler is pictured above in his opening match of the tournament Thursday vs. Ryer Muske of Valley City.

Erlandson (30-18) pinned Muske (4-7) at the 5:38 mark, advancing to the quarterfinals to face undefeated No. 1 seed LJ Araujo (41-0) of Bismarck , who defeated Erlandson in 57 seconds via pinfall. The Storm prodigy bounced back by grinding out an overtime victory over unseeded Colton Adams (21-6) of Williston by a 3-1 margin.

David Erlandson picks up Ryer Muske, Valley City, and takes him down for two points. Erlandson was nearly pinned at one point in this opening match, and later in the tournament had to grind out an overtime decision to ultimately claim fifth place at 160 pounds. 


