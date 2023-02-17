Erlandson takes 5th at NDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament

David Erlandson picks up Ryer Muske, Valley City, and takes him down for two points. Erlandson was nearly pinned at one point in this opening match, and later in the tournament had to grind out an overtime decision to ultimately claim fifth place at 160 pounds.
FARGO — Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm freshman David Erlandson earned fifth place at the 2023 NDHSAA Class A State Tournament on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Fargodome. The 160-pound wrestler is pictured above in his opening match of the tournament Thursday vs. Ryer Muske of Valley City.
Erlandson (30-18) pinned Muske (4-7) at the 5:38 mark, advancing to the quarterfinals to face undefeated No. 1 seed LJ Araujo (41-0) of Bismarck , who defeated Erlandson in 57 seconds via pinfall. The Storm prodigy bounced back by grinding out an overtime victory over unseeded Colton Adams (21-6) of Williston by a 3-1 margin.
In his next match, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton bruiser put No. 5 seed Jax Gums (27-18) of Bismarck Century on his back with a pin at the 4:10 mark. Erlandson was stopped short of the third place match in a 3-1 decision loss to No. 3 seed Malachi Werremeyer (31-12) of Fargo Davies.
The freshman met unseeded Emery Slater (21-18) of Mandan in the fifth place match. Erlandson was up 2-0 and maintaining side control when Slater was forced from the match by a lower leg injury, as Erlandson claimed his place on the 160-pound podium as the fifth best wrestler in North Dakota at 160 pounds.
Erlandson was the only Storm wrestler to place. Other state qualifiers included Colman Barth, Henry Slettedahl, Weston Jensen, Ashton Mikkelson and Chase Marsh. A full photo collection from day one of the tournament will publish Saturday.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.