Daniel Erlandson’s season came to an end with a fourth-place finish at 220 pounds in the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament. The junior moved up two spots on the podium from his finish last season and he’s already thinking about moving up a few more spots next season.
“That really showed progress from last year to this year. I feel good about it, honestly. I didn’t win my last match and it just means I’m still hungry,” Erlandson said. “I’ll probably take a week or two off and then we’re back at it again.”
Erlandson took on Dylan Jegenson from Minnewaska Area, Minnesota, in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 29. The senior got an escape point and stretched his lead to three points with a takedown in the second. Erlandson started the third period on bottom and couldn’t get back to his feet in a 3-0 loss.
“Daniel battled really well, but the kid was able to keep Daniel away enough with his hands so that he couldn’t get in on his doubles. The double-leg takedown is one of those moves not a lot of people have been able to stop this year and this kid was able to do that,” Breckenridge coach Tom Haire said. “This kid was a good rider, too. He was tall and long so he was able to control Daniel the way other opponents haven’t been this year.”
Erlandson bounced back in his first wrestle-back match against Mason Rummel from Springfield, Minnesota. After getting down early, Erlandson took control and pinned his foe 40 seconds into the second period.
“His goal switched from being a state champion to getting into that third-place match. He beat a really good kid and that just shows the character of Daniel to not get rattled and having a mission,” Haire said. “The kid did a roll and put Daniel on his back and came very close to pinning Daniel in the second period, but Daniel fought out of that and after a few attempts at a takedown he got the kid in a headlock and pinned him.”
Erlandson’s third-place match was against Shane Noyes from Canby, Minnesota. The Cowboy was dominant to start the match and led 8-4 after two periods. Noyes tied it up to force overtime and Erlandson was taken down for a 12-10 loss by sudden victory.
“I’m just going to keep working hard and hopefully the opportunity presents itself where I can get back down there and see how much better I can get and test myself against that same guy,” Erlandson said.
Noyes and Dominik Vacura, who bested Jergenson in the state title bout, will be seniors next year along with Erlandson.
The Cowboy standout is grateful for the support he’s received from the community throughout the season.
“I just want to thank everyone who either watched online or came down,” Erlandson said. “I’m just really appreciative of how supportive everyone was. It’s really nice to know how people were really backing me up throughout the whole experience. That’s why Breck-Wahp is a good place to grow up is because people have your back when you need it.”
Erlandson’s season record was 38-6. His 28 pins is the most by any Cowboy in a single season.
“It was just an outstanding season for Daniel,” Haire said. “I know going into next year it’s going to motivate him this summer, motivate him into next year to get that much better and give it another shot at a state championship.”
