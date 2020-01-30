Daniel Erlandson took home a conference title in the 220-pound division of the Heart O’ Lakes Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Glyndon, Minnesota. The competition, which included wrestling powerhouses Frazee and Perham, Minnesota, was loaded with ranked grapplers in Class A and AA.
Erlandson got a rematch against an opponent who beat him a couple weeks ago and showed his improvement in the short time span with a 10-5 victory in the semis. The junior followed it up with a victory in the championship round against a United Clay Becker, Minnesota, foe.
Aidan Ruddy, who nabbed his 50th career win a couple days before the tourney, went 2-1 to finish third at 145 pounds. He was bested in the semifinal round by the eventual champion in an 8-7 loss by decision. The sophomore bounced back with two wins to finish out the weekend.
Breckenridge moved on to face Border West and Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Jan. 28. On Thursday, Jan. 30 they’ll head to Underwood, Minnesota, to face the host team, Ottertail Central, Ortonville and Sauk Centre-Melrose, Minnesota, in a quadrangular.
Ninth Grade State Tournament
On the same day as the conference tournament, multiple Breck wrestlers from seventh to ninth grade competed in the Ninth Grade League Invitational Wrestling Tournament in Mahnomen, Minnesota. The always-competitive tournament featured wrestlers from all three classes.
Grant Davis’ second-place finish at 138 pounds was good enough to earn a trip to the Ninth Grade State Tournament in Champlin Park, Minnesota. Davis won his first match by pin, topped a Bemidji, Minnesota, opponent by a score of 5-4 in the next round, advanced to the championship round with a pin against a Barnesville, Minnesota, wrestler before coming up short of the title in the championship round.
Matt Noll came up just short of moving on to state, taking third at 100 pounds. He started the day with a pin and edged a 3-2 win in the semis to move on to the title bout. He was defeated and ended the tournament with a loss in the true-second match.
