‘Every week is a playoff game’
Wahpeton is battling for a playoff spot in the grueling Eastern Dakota Conference. The Huskies improved to .500 on the season Friday, Sept. 16 at West Fargo Horace. Riley Thimjon (54) and Caden Kappes (5) are two of the seniors hoping to lead Wahpeton to the 11A playoffs.

 Daily News File Photo

EDC Football

Wahpeton Huskies - 42

WF Horace Hawks - 14

 

Wahpeton Individual Stats

PASSING

Beau Arenstein - 9/13, 147 YDS, 3 TD

Bjorn Kubela - 4/4, 21 YDS, TD

RUSHING

Beau Arenstein - 13 ATT, 148 YDS, 2 TD

Treyton Mauch - 15 ATT, 94 YDS

RECEIVING

Caden Kappes - 6 REC, 94 YDS, TD

Treyton Mauch - 2 REC, 48 YDS, 2 TD

Jacob Berndt - 3 REC, 19 YDS

Jackson DeVries - 2 REC, 7 YDS, TD

DEFENSE

Riley Thimjon - 6 TKL, 4 SOLO,  2 TFL, INT

Treyton Mauch - 5 TKL, 4 SOLO,  2 TFL

Omar Martinez - 3.5 TKL, 2 SOLO, TFL

Jackson DeVries - 3 TKL, 3 SOLO

Garrett Schwartz - FF

Nick Langenwalter - FR

Zach Gunnarson - PASS DEFL

Four Players - 2 TKL EACH

Six Players - TKL EACH

 

Wahpeton Team Stats

TOT YDS - 416

RUSS ATT-YDS - 33-248

PASS CMP/ATT - 13/17-168

TURNOVER W/L - 3-0

1ST DOWN - 24

3RD DOWN % - 6/8 (75%)

HORACE, N.D. — Wahpeton entered week No. 3 with a must-win mindset after allowing 80 points in a pair of losses to Grand Forks Red River and Fargo North. The Huskies offense decided it was their turn to dial it up, firing on all cylinders for a 42-14 win vs. West Fargo Horace. The victory keeps the Huskies (2-2) above water in fifth place in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings.

When Caden Kappes went down with an ankle injury two weeks ago, you could hear a pin drop at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton. The crowd collectively gasped as Kappes clutched a pair of crutches for most of the second half. After sitting out last week’s 40-0 loss at North, the senior star returned against the Hawks, handling six receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown. He did not play on defense.



