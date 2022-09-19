‘Every week is a playoff game’

Wahpeton is battling for a playoff spot in the grueling Eastern Dakota Conference. The Huskies improved to .500 on the season Friday, Sept. 16 at West Fargo Horace. Riley Thimjon (54) and Caden Kappes (5) are two of the seniors hoping to lead Wahpeton to the 11A playoffs.
HORACE, N.D. — Wahpeton entered week No. 3 with a must-win mindset after allowing 80 points in a pair of losses to Grand Forks Red River and Fargo North. The Huskies offense decided it was their turn to dial it up, firing on all cylinders for a 42-14 win vs. West Fargo Horace. The victory keeps the Huskies (2-2) above water in fifth place in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings.
When Caden Kappes went down with an ankle injury two weeks ago, you could hear a pin drop at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton. The crowd collectively gasped as Kappes clutched a pair of crutches for most of the second half. After sitting out last week’s 40-0 loss at North, the senior star returned against the Hawks, handling six receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown. He did not play on defense.
“Caden looked sharp. He said he’s good to go and I believe him,” Huskies Head Coach Wade Gilbertson said. “He’s a gamer and he really didn’t show any ill effects of the injury. My objective was to get him at least 10 touches and he would’ve gotten that many, but we took him out early because the game wasn’t in question.”
Beau Arenstein was impressive in this one. Gilbertson and his staff let their quarterback loose and he didn’t disappoint. The senior logged double-digit pass attempts for the second game, throwing for 147 yards and three scores. Arenstein has been a model of efficiency this season, completing 29-of-40 (72.5%) passes for 339 yards and four touchdowns. His completion percentage leads all EDC quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts.
“We’re gonna have to throw it to beat people. That was the main question mark coming into this season,” Gilbertson said. “Beau has progressed throughout the early stages of the season and he’s gotten better at understanding where and when to throw it.”
The rise of Riley Thimjon was on full display, as he continued his strong senior campaign on the defensive line. He led Wahpeton in tackles (6) and pulled down his first interception of the year. Zach Gunnarson burst into the backfield to force the errant throw and turnover.
“We had tremendous pressure up the middle. Zach was right in the face of the quarterback and he could not see over him,” Gilbertson said. “Zach hit his arm as it was coming forward and the ball went straight up in the air 10-15 yards down the field. Thimjon has a good sense and awareness of where he’s at on the football field and a nose for the ball. He turned and ran to pick it off.”
Sophomore lineman Garrett Schwartz forced a fumble and junior defensive back Nick Langenwalter smothered his second fumble recovery of the season. Langenwalter has played well in his first extended run of varsity football.
“Nick always had guys in front of him at his position. When it was his time to be considered for a starting role, he took it upon himself to work hard in the weight room and in practice,” Gilbertson said. “I couldn’t be prouder of him with the way he’s responded by stepping up and filling a varsity role. He’s been arguably one of our best defenders.”
Treyton Mauch finished just shy of 100 yards rushing. The sophomore is fifth in the EDC in rushing yards with 280, seven behind Arenstein. Wahpeton added a wrinkle to the offense, allowing Mauch to score twice on screen passes.
Sophomore quarterback Bjorn Kubela even got some run in the blowout, completing all four of his passes for a total of 21 yards and his first varsity touchdown on a shovel pass to Jackson DeVries.
Wahpeton (2-2) hosts No. 1-ranked Jamestown (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the Huskies annual homecoming game.
