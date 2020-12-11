On Thursday, Dec. 10, a Facebook group called “Let Them Play MN” filed a lawsuit against Gov. Walz for the restrictions of sports in Minnesota. The Facebook group has over 23,000 members and includes parents, coaches and fans from all around Minnesota.
“Minnesota kids should not be required to accept, nor will the law allow, arbitrary and irrational burdens. Minnesota’s ban on youth sports unfairly singles out young people for harm even though State officials are aware the decision lacks support in sound science or common sense,” the complaint said.
The Facebook group argues that the ruling for the suspension of youth sports in Minnesota is “unconstitutional.” They also claim that there is little to no evidence that youth sporting events are major causes to the spread of the coronavirus, and argues that college and pro sports are still allowed to go on.
Gov. Walz is expected to announce Monday on whether sports will resume after Minnesota’s shutdown ends Friday Dec. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.