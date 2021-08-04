JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Plays at the plate, cleats to the face and a coach ejection — the North Dakota Class A State Baseball Championship lived up to the hype. Wahpeton Post 20 took home the title in a clash of No. 1 seeds, defeating the Jamestown Eagles by a score of 5-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Jack Brown Stadium.
“This team is full of champions. They know what it takes and they never give up,” Post 20 Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “We’ve been down a handful of games in the late innings and came back to win. This is everything a coach can ask for — this group of guys right here.”
The Eagles scored one run in the sixth inning and singled with one out in the seventh, trailing 5-2. On Hunter Wamre’s 100th pitch, Ethan Manock backhanded a grounder in the hole and sprinted towards first base, beating the runner to the bag with a feet-first slide for the final out.
After the game, Manock approached Kappes and told him that he wanted the ball hit to him.
“We talk about attacking the baseball and wanting the baseball, especially in that situation. You make that last out, you’re a state champion,” Kappes said. “It was a ball hit in the hole and his 12-foot strides or whatever they are helped him get to that bag with an athletic play.”
The Eagles flew past Wahpeton on Monday, 8-4, then defeated Valley City 2-1 earlier Tuesday to set up a winner-take-all title rematch. Jamestown loaded the bases on Wamre in the top of the first inning with zero outs, but Caden Hockert and Caden Kappes twisted a double play up the middle, holding Jamestown to one run.
“I just thought about it as another game, not as the state championship,” Wamre said. “I think that’s what really helped calm my nerves.”
Wamre’s composure set Wahpeton up for an offensive explosion in the third inning. Tori Uhlich led off with a walk and stole second base. Before the crowd could blink, Uhlich advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Caden Kappes. Gavin Schroeder was hit by a changeup on the hands in the next at-bat, putting runners at the corners.
Schroeder took off for second with Uhlich licking his chops at third. It was a designed throwdown from the catcher to the shortstop, but it didn’t matter, as Uhlich beat the throw home with a head-first slide to tie the game at 1-1.
“We have some smart baserunners. They’re able to nail the pitcher’s timing down and get good reads. There’s rarely occasions where we tell (Caden) Kappes and Uhlich to stay — we don’t want to make an out at third — but they can make the decision and they are capable of taking bases at any time,” Coach Kappes said.
Wahpeton wasn’t done, as Isaac Loosmore laid the lumber on an RBI double to the left field fence and stirred the pot in celebration. Wahpeton batted through the order on hits from Jackson Fliflet, Manock, Wamre and Hockert for a 5-1 lead.
“After the double steal we started hitting the ball. We threw up a crooked number and that’s all Hunter needed on the mound,” Coach Kappes said. “He had that bulldog mentality, he pounded the zone and we made the plays behind him for the most part.”
Loosmore’s go-ahead double was his third extra base hit in as many games. The slugging super senior has a unique stance, starting with his feet completely together in the back of the batter's box and using a long load to power through pitches.
“I took it one step at a time in the batting cages and just put it on the field,” Loosmore said. “All the support from my teammates and coaches has really helped with my swings in the tournament.”
Following Wahpeton’s third run, Jamestown made a pitching change, as the towering Ty Monson labored through two innings with three walks and no strikeouts. His replacement, Jackson Walters, was not eligible to throw, because he’d maxed out his pitching appearances per tournament rules. Coach Kappes huddled with the umpires, who initially allowed Walters to remain on the mound, before ejecting him and Eagles head coach Sam Joseph the next inning. Joseph stormed off the field, slamming the gate into a reporter sitting in the camera well.
“You have to look out for your guys and your team. If that would’ve been us, we’d be called out on it,” Coach Kappes said. “We knew it was his third appearance in two days. After the first pitch he threw I addressed it with the home plate umpire and they took it from there.”
Wamre’s velocity seemed to rise with the temperatures. The staff ace allowed four hits and two earned runs, striking out six batters and walking three in the complete-game win. He dissected a tight strike zone, adapting as the game progressed and inducing swings and misses with his high fastball. Despite the lengthy rules debate in the midst of Wahpeton’s big inning, Wamre and crew remained locked in.
“I just tried to throw strikes and limit my pitch count, especially later, coming into the seventh inning with the bottom of their lineup coming up. We all really wanted to finish out the game and win it for real, not by having them forfeit,” Wamre said. “We all stayed focused, kept hitting the ball and executing on defense.”
With its back against the wall in the fifth, Jamestown tried to steal second base with two outs. Fliflet delivered a dart to Caden Kappes, who tagged the runner out despite taking a cleat to the mouth on an unorthodox slide. The star shortstop popped up, no worse for the wear as the Eagles walked off the field looking deflated and down to their final six outs.
Wahpeton’s toughness proved title-worthy, a telling trait of its future phenoms that dominate a young roster. Loosmore forecasted a bright future for the youth of Post 20’s championship squad, led by one of the top coaches in North Dakota American Legion Baseball.
“Chris is one heck of a coach, the best I’ve had in legion,” Loosmore said. “I wish these young guys a lot of luck, they are going to do really well the next couple of years in this program.”
Kappes has won two state championships each at the American Legion and Babe Ruth levels. He’s notched one region title at each level as well.
Wahpeton didn’t strike out once at the plate Tuesday. Through 1,297 plate appearances this season, they’ve struck out only 155 times, good for an 8.3 percent rate. Among players with a minimum of 20 games played, five have struck out less than 10 times — Kappes, Fliflet, Wamre, Josiah Hofman and Jordan Miller.
Post 20 not only ended a three-year state tournament hiatus in golden fashion, they clinched a berth in the Central Plains Division II Regional Tournament beginning Friday, Aug. 6 in Waupun, Wisconsin.
As state runner-up, the Eagles also earned a spot in the regionals. However, they declined the invite due to multiple players being unable to attend. Third-place finisher Valley City will replace them in the eight-team field of programs from North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“I coached a lot of these guys when they were younger, had the chance to mold them and watched the others play ball — we have the super seniors — so we knew what we had coming in,” Coach Kappes said. “We set our goal from day one to get to the state tournament. I knew that wasn’t going to be easy, the whole state is good this year and the east region is very solid. I’m not going to sit here and say I figured that was going to happen by any means — we proved more than capable.”
For full coverage, including photos and video, head to wahpetondailynews.com.
