Fall Sports 2022 Most Improved Players

ALEX MARTEL - Breckenridge Football
“Marty” isn’t one of the biggest players on the gridiron, but that doesn’t stop the Breckenridge senior from laying the wood. Listed at 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, the shifty defender leads the Cowboys with 70 total tackles. He’s excellent at tripping up returners on special teams, but also plays linebacker with a mean pass rush off the edge. Martel has three sacks, one fumble recovery and several pass breakups to his name.
Martel’s ability to spell the backfield has been key. After being a non-factor in the offense as a junior, the scatback has carried the football 14 times for 141 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown where he gave fans a glimpse of his breakaway speed.
ZACH GUNNARSON - Wahpeton Football
Gunnarson came up with five sacks as a senior, four of them vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School on Senior Night. He was effective all year, logging 10.5 tackles for loss and upping his level of physicality night after night. Notably, Gunnarson played a heavy snap count on both sides of the line, helping the Huskies offense combine for nearly 2,000 yards rushing.
Gunnarson twice earned Athlete of the Week this season, once individually and once as a member of the line, marking his first appearances on the list.
SYDNI ROBERTS - Breckenridge Volleyball
Roberts spent the 2021 season sharpening her skills on the junior varsity team, watching the Cowgirls upperclassmen go 30-4 on the big stage. As a sophomore, she has more than proven her worth as a dominant libero for the Cowgirls. Roberts averaged almost five digs per set in the regular season, leading the team with 317. The fact that she bounced between outside hitter and libero makes that number even more exemplary. Her ability to rally senior teammates as a younger presence has been a storyline for the Cowgirls.
JAXON WIENBAR - NDSCS Football
I don’t mean this in a derogatory way, but Wienbar was simply out there running in 2021. The results weren’t there for the freshman wide receiver, who ended his first season with six receptions for 15 yards. That mark of 2.5 yards per catch has skyrocketed to 18.3 this season, leading to nine receptions for 165 yards. Wienbar’s smooth route running has made him an effective safety blanket. His playmaking ability was on full display vs. Central Lakes (2 catches, 43 yards) and Mesabi Range (2 catches, 82 yards). Wienbar recorded 144 all-purpose yards on homecoming, taking a 101-yard kick return to the house. He has the speed and footwork to garner looks at the next level and his blocking on the outside has resulted in multiple touchdowns for his fellow receivers.
EMMA BONTJES - Wahpeton Volleyball
For an athlete who played second or third fiddle to Kylie Storo and Aiyana Allard in 2021, Bontjes has impressed as a senior. The Lady Huskies middle hitter/outside hitter has played everywhere on the floor, showing the intelligence to fill whatever role she’s tasked with. Bontjes is one of the rare multi-category producers on a 6-26 team, providing offense and defense in spades. The All-Eastern Dakota Conference Team hasn’t been announced, but Bontjes has certainly made her case to be listed as an honorable mention at the very least.
MORGAN VOSBERG - NDSCS Volleyball
I know, the numbers are down for Vosberg compared to her freshman season. Those numbers don’t tell the whole story, however, as Vosberg has split time with Alexa Gronwold this season and improved her defense immensely along the way. Vosberg finished her two-year career at NDSCS with 1,827 assists, 428 digs, 41 service aces and 55 total blocks. She averaged 2.04 digs per set after posting a 1.73 mark in 2021. Her durability was key, as she appeared in all 65 games during her career.
BAILEY EVANS - Breckenridge Football
Every quarterback wants his number called. They want to dance and sprint like a running back, they want to show off their power arm with throws down the field. As a sophomore in 2021, Evans saw a short playbook, handing the football off frequently and managing the game. Fast forward to his junior year and Evans is a new man, taking the toggles of the offense like a “Madden” football game and running with it. The team averages 32 points per game behind him.
The Cowboy signal caller has 479 yards passing, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Two of those picks came on his first two passes of the season. Since those mistakes, Evans has led Breckenridge to a 8-2 record, connecting with four different receivers in the end zone and showing confidence throwing down field.
Evans has rushed 33 times for 182 yards and six scores. He has breakaway speed, made apparent by his 60-yard touchdown run vs. Pelican Rapids in which he outran the entire secondary. Speaking of the secondary, Evans has also played well at his cornerback spot.