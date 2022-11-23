Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year 'Final 5'
Meet the 'Final 5' candidates for Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year presented by Daily News; Abby Johnson and Addie Twidwell representing Breckenridge High School, Halle Miller representing Wahpeton High School and Bailee Brommenschenkel/Stella Raser representing North Dakota State College of Science. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Daily News introduced its seasonal sports awards in 2021, crowning male and female athletes of the year for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Caden Kappes (Wahpeton Football) and Camryn Kaehler (Breckenridge Volleyball) won the inaugural fall award. The initial male and female watch lists began with 51 candidates.

Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on several determining factors, including individual/team statistics, noteworthy performances, team impact and conversations with coaches. This list recognizes the current accomplishments of each candidate and is not necessarily a reflection of any player’s overall ability. Daily News wishes health and success to all athletes competing in the Twin Towns Area. 

 

Halle Miller placed 10th at the Eastern Dakota Conference Tournament and 14th at the Class A State Tournament as a sophomore for the Huskies. 
Abby Johnson had the most kills (299) of any volleyball player in the Twin Towns Area during the 2022 season. 
Addie Twidwell took on middle hitter duties with an impressive blend of offense and defense for the Breckenridge Cowgirls. 
Bailee Brommenschenkel was a brick wall above the net for the NDSCS Wildcats, setting ther all-time program record with 268 career blocks.
Stella Raser led the NDSCS Wildcats to consecutive Region XIII Championship appearances as the No. 1 option on offense. 


