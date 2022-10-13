Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year Top 10 (with video)
Daily News introduced its seasonal sports awards in 2021, crowning male and female athletes of the year for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Caden Kappes (Wahpeton Football) and Camryn Kaehler (Breckenridge Volleyball) won the inaugural fall award. Coverage has returned with a bang this season, highlighted by the loaded volleyball rosters of Breckenridge and NDSCS, as well as young stars on the cross country and golf courses. What began as a 26-candidate watch list, has been carefully cut to 10 of the top performers from the Twin Towns Area.

Meet the "Top 10" candidates 

Abby Johnson is cementing her legacy in Breck history.
Addie Twidwell (7) towers over the net as a core component of the Breckenridge Cowgirl defense.
Sydni Roberts has talent beyond her years in two sports.
Halle Miller tracks one of her long drives in the fairway.
Keagan Neppl, NDSCS, is one of the top clay target shooters in the MCAC.
Kiera Wiertzema (far right) is turning heads on the XC course.
Bailee Brommenschenkel is a six-foot tall NJCAA blocker.
Stella Raser is the top scorer for No. 20-ranked NDSCS.
Maddie McKinnon is a wizard in the middle of the net.
Katie Gostovich brings a powerful swing to the ‘Cats.


