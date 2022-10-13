Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year Top 10 (with video)

Meet the "Top 10" candidates
Abby Johnson (Sr.) - Breckenridge Cowgirls Volleyball - OH
Johnson’s name appears several times in the Breckenridge record books. She holds the record for career aces (213), season aces (105) and match aces (10). The senior has already surpassed 1,000 career digs and 1,000 career kills, needing only five kills in Thursday’s match to break Camryn Kaehler’s record (1,022) set in 2021. Johnson shines in every facet of the game, making her a lock for this list.
Addie Twidwell (Sr.) - Breckenridge Cowgirls Volleyball - MH
Without Twidwell, what are the Cowgirls? It’s a fair question to ask. The senior stands six-feet tall, combining nimble athleticism with her natural gift of height. Opposing offenses are forced to work around the middle hitter, who works tirelessly to get touches at the net, slowing down attacks for Breckenridge’s back row. When teams take their eye off Twidwell, she’s more than capable of scoring kills in the offense.
Sydni Roberts (So.) - Breckenridge Cowgirls Volleyball - L/OH, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm Swimming
The only athlete on this list participating in two fall sports, Roberts is a unicorn of sorts. She’s the top swimmer for the Storm and commands the libero position for the Cowgirls. The springy sophomore also plays outside hitter, giving Breckenridge another option to fool opponents and experiment with different lineups. She has a workmanlike vibe to her game, hitting the floor and embracing digs like a champ.
Halle Miller (So.) - Wahpeton Lady Huskies Golf
Miller makes the list as the leader of Wahpeton girls golf. She improved on her 20th-place showing in 2021 by finishing 14th at the Class A State Tournament. Even as a sophomore, she needs little coaching. Her ability to make adjustments on the course shows a cerebral side that all great athletes possess. Miller established herself as a top-10 golfer in the east region and remains firmly in the statewide discussion entering her junior season atop a strong Huskies scorecard.
Keagan Neppl (So.) - NDSCS Wildcats Clay Target
Neppl is a sharpshooter in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference. The Mooreton, North Dakota, native ranks second in the MCAC White Division with an average round of 23.80. In a sport where consistency is king, Neppl hasn’t shot lower than a 47 for the third-place NDSCS Wildcats.
Kiera Wiertzema (Fr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm Cross Country
Wiertzema has stamina. The freshman has finished inside the top 25 in six of her seven races. Her top finish is 10th at the Cardinal Invitational. Her personal-best time (20:58.60) came in her last performance at the Perham Invite on Oct. 6, providing optimism that she’s ready to take another leap forward down the postseason path.
Bailee Brommenschenkel (So.) - NDSCS Wildcats Volleyball - MH
Brommenschenkel blocks everything. She set the NDSCS record for match blocks with 14 vs. Lake Region State and continues to reject the Mon-Dak Conference, leading the ‘Cats with 103 total blocks. After excelling primarily on defense in 2021, the Ada-Borup, Minnesota, product is second on the team in kills (156), third in hitting percentage (.310) and second in points (211.5). Brommenschenkel was a “Final 5” candidate for this award last year and is certainly making her case once again by delivering in key matches.
Stella Raser (So.) - NDSCS Wildcats Volleyball - OH
Raser is the go-to attacker for NDSCS, leading the team in kills (203), points (234.5) and hitting percentage (.332). Raser rises up for blocks, adding 59 to support her prolific offense. Furthermore, the Perham, Minnesota, recruit has 51 digs, putting her just 12 behind last year’s total as the 17-3 Wildcats attempt to secure home-court advantage for the playoffs.
Maddie McKinnon (So.) - NDSCS Wildcats Volleyball - MH
McKinnon catches the eye with crafty attacks. She’s not quite as powerful as some hitters, but she doesn’t need to be. Her ability to tip the ball in either direction and bluff powerful swings keeps defenses guessing. McKinnon ranks fourth on the team in kills (144) and points (181.5), while supplying an efficient .310 hitting percentage. The West Fargo, North Dakota, graduate ranks second on the roster with 95 total blocks.
Katie Gostovich (Fr.) - NDSCS Wildcats Volleyball - OH
Gostovich has been a key addition alongside the Wildcats’ star-studded sophomore group, giving the program a fourth attacker. The freshman from Roberts, Wisconsin, ranks third on the team in kills (148), points (190.5) and digs (154). She’s second in service aces (18) and obliterates the volleyball every time she approaches an attack.
Honorable Mentions
Emma Bontjes (Sr.) - Wahpeton Huskies Volleyball - MH/OH
Bontjes is a versatile athlete. Her multifaceted skill set shows on both the basketball and volleyball courts. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Bontjes led the Huskies with 16 kills at Valley City, adding 20 digs in a signature performance. The senior hasn’t been able to post consistent numbers due to a team context that has the Huskies buried at the bottom with a 4-22 overall record.
Madison Schafer (Sr.) - Wahpeton Huskies Volleyball - OH
Schafer is incredibly adept at getting to the volleyball to record digs. It’s not always pretty, but it’s certainly gritty when the senior uses Superman dives into one-handed digs to keep the volley alive. Schafer has led Wahpeton in kills in multiple matches this year and continues to give fans something to cheer about as her volleyball career comes to a close.
Riane Mohagen (Fr.) - NDSCS Wildcats Volleyball - L
Mohagen recently earned Mon-Dak Player of the Week honors. The freshman libero from Moorhead, Minnesota, leads NDSCS with 360 digs, averaging 5.4 per set. Mohagen has 18 service aces and 29 assists to round out her 2022 stat line. Her maximum-effort approach has helped the ‘Cats cling to a No. 20 ranking.
Scout Woods (So.) - Wahpeton Lady Huskies Golf
The final month of the NDHSAA girls golf season was spent largely raving about Woods’ improvement. Consistency is coming for the sophomore, who put it all together at the state tourney in a 25th-place showing with a career-best 83. Woods is far from finished as an athlete, gaining power with the driver and understanding of course management each time out.
Alison Hoerer (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton Cross Country
Hoerer set a personal-best time of 22:56.70 this season in Ada-Borup. The senior has five top-40 finishes, racing to the finish line as a mentor for a strong group of Storm underclassmen.
Mattea Vig (Sr.) - Breckenridge Cowgirls Volleyball - OH
Vig has emerged as a nightly threat to score double-digit kills, showing senior leadership and upping her game. She’s explosive on the outside as a blocker and attacker, leading Breckenridge to a 16-4 record. Don’t let the knee brace fool you, she has impressive hops.
Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on several determining factors, including individual/team statistics, noteworthy performances, team impact and conversations with coaches. This list recognizes the current accomplishments of each candidate and is not necessarily a reflection of any player’s overall ability. Daily News wishes health and success to all athletes competing in the Twin Towns Area.
