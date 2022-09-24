Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year Watch List
Congratulations to these 21 athletes from the Twin Towns Area who made the initial watch list for Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on early-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. 

 

McKena Koolmo has improved every year for the Wahpeton Lady Huskies golf team. The senior finished the regular season ranked 18th in the Eastern Dakota Conference. 
Halle Miller marks her score after putting for par on hole No. 14 at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton. 
Scout Woods addresses her ball on hole No. 12 at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. She would go on to sink a 12-foot birdie putt. 
Lily Anderson stares at the lie of her ball. The Wahpeton senior made a nice chip after lining things up, showing off her experience on the course. 
Madison Schafer tips the volleyball over the net against Grand Forks Red River.
Wahpeton needs to find more ways to get the volleyball set for Hattie Dockter (5), because she's highly capable of putting passes away. 
Emma Bontjes (10) rises for a kill in the annual "PINK" game vs. border rival Breckenridge, Minnesota. 
Addie Twidwell (7) blocks a shot at the net vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minnesota. 
Abby Johnson added some velocity to her attacks this season. The senior is racking up points for a Breckenridge team that has the look of a section contender.
Sydni Roberts, Breckenridge, drops a point past two Wahpeton blockers.
Kelsey Ceroll is a calm, cool and collected setter for the Breckenridge Cowgirls. Her senior leadership has helped fill the void of last year's strong senior duo of Carcie Materi and Sophie Larson.
Camryn Kaehler sets the volleyball in front of a large home crowd at North Dakota State College of Science. The Breckenridge, Minnesota, graduate is bringing local fanfare to the exciting Wildcats. 
Stella Raser finds a gap between two Bismarck blockers. The sophomore is an elite attacker playing on a national contender at North Dakota State College of Science.
When Katie Gostovich (left) rises for a kill, you can either watch or run for cover, because you're not going to stop her. The freshman is a hard-hitting newcomer who's taking NDSCS to new heights early in her career.
Riane Mohagen hits the deck to dig a Bismarck State kill at Ed Werre Arena on the campus of NDSCS. 
Bailee Brommenschenkel has increased her offensive numbers as a sophomore. The NDSCS middle hitter leads the team in blocks for the second consecutive season.
Maddie McKinnon (15) makes her second watch list appearance in as many years, leading the Wildcats to a 13-1 record as a sophomore. 
Kiera Wiertzema (896) is tearing up the cross country course as a freshman for Breckenridge-Wahpeton, proving that leadership isn't measured by age, but rather determination. 
Alison Hoerer, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, paces the pack. The senior hopes to put more runners in her rear-view mirror as she heads down the homestretch.
Elli Hendrickson (bottom left) is emerging as a top swimmer for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton storm in her freshman season. 
Keagan Neppl profiles as a top-five shooter for the NDSCS Wildcats clay target team in 2022. 


