Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year Watch List

Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on early-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports.
Meet the 21 candidates who make up our initial watch list
McKena Koolmo (Sr.)
Wahpeton Golf
Last year, “The Kid” was a finalist for Winter Athlete of the Year (basketball), but didn’t appear on our fall watch list. Koolmo has the 18th-best average in the Eastern Dakota Conference (91.2) and a pair of top-10 scorecards this season. Koolmo is one of two Wahpeton seniors helping mentor a large group of sophomore teammates on the golf course.
Halle Miller (So.)
Wahpeton Golf
Miller placed 20th at the state tournament as a freshman, showing signs of taking her golf game to the next level. Eleven rounds into her sophomore season, Miller ranks sixth in the EDC with an 85.1 average. Her long game is impressive, but the development of her supporting swings (irons, wedges, putter) have made her a legitimate contender in the east region.
Scout Woods (So.)
Wahpeton Golf
Woods wasn’t a lock for this list by any means. Just a few weeks ago she was struggling to find the fairway with her patented power drive. Fast forward to the eve before region playoffs and we see a completely different golfer, one that’s ranked 16th in the EDC with a 91.1 average. Lately, the sophomore has consistently finished inside the top 25.
Lily Anderson (Sr.)
Wahpeton Golf
Anderson has handled ups and downs with grace as a senior leader for the Lady Huskies. She’s ranked 28th out of 76 qualified golfers in the EDC, repeatedly scoring in the low 90s to help the Huskies retain their third-place ranking for the entire regular season.
Madison Schafer (Sr.)
Wahpeton Volleyball - OH/RH
It wasn’t easy to select from a rebuilding Wahpeton squad that has just two wins. Schafer, however, is clearly one of the top athletes on the team. She moves well within the defensive zone, sliding over to the right spots at the right time to record one-handed digs and cover areas that appear to be wide open.
Hattie Dockter (Sr.)
Wahpeton Volleyball - OH/RH
There’s few things more entertaining than Noel Eckroth making this announcement at Wahpeton volleyball games — “The doctor makes a house call!” — and when Dockter is on her game, she’s a skilled attacker. Dockter recorded 13 kills in Wahpeton’s win at Grand Forks Central, showing what the Huskies are capable of when they cut down on errors.
Emma Bontjes (Sr.)
Wahpeton Volleyball - MH/RH
Much like her basketball game, Bontjes is a utility player. She does a bit of everything and brings an even-keeled attitude to the team. The senior plays well when attacking on the outside, but isn’t afraid to chase down volleyballs near the scorers table to give her team a chance against a slough of strong opponents.
Addie Twidwell (Sr.)
Breckenridge Volleyball - MH/OH
Twidwell entered her senior year with loads of experience as a state tournament participant and back-to-back Section 6A Champion. She’s filled the shoes of a legendary senior class by blocking opponents and bashing kills night after night. The senior is super athletic for her six-foot frame, dropping back to serve receive with superior lateral quickness.
Abby Johnson (Sr.)
Breckenridge Volleyball - OH
Johnson surpassed 1,000 career digs earlier this season and is already Breckenridge’s all-time leader in match and career aces. When it comes to outside hitters, she’s the standard for showing that offensive weapons can also be multi-dimensional defenders. Her precision serves mean the Cowgirls are never out of a match.
Sydni Roberts (So.)
Breckenridge Volleyball, B-W Swimming - OH/SWIM
Roberts is a unique name on this list because she participates in volleyball and swimming. Actually, she doesn’t just participate, she excels at both. The Breckenridge-Wahpeton record holder in the 100-meter backstroke has already qualified for the EDC meet in multiple events. She’s playing beyond her years on the volleyball court and showing great vision when it comes to kill placement.
Kelsey Ceroll (Sr.)
Breckenridge Volleyball - S
Ceroll has elevated herself from a depth piece to a starting setter. The senior consistently approaches 20 assists and sets her teammates up perfectly on the corners of the net. She served Breckenridge to a 17-0 lead in the season opener and hasn’t looked back. Ceroll has yet to have a bad game and has one of the highest floors of any player on this list.
Camryn Kaehler (Fr.)
NDSCS Volleyball - OH
Kaehler graduated from Breckenridge High School in 2022 and immediately grabbed a starting role on the North Dakota State College of Science volleyball team. Her starting position comes one year after Noah Christensen (basketball) earned a spot in the first five for the Wildcats basketball team, marking the first time two Breckenridge alumni have started for NDSCS teams in many, many years. Kaehler is a dynamic digger in the back row and gives teams another option to worry about as a capable hitter on the outside.
Stella Raser (So.)
NDSCS Volleyball - OH
The Perham, Minnesota, product leads the Wildcats with 142 kills, 29 more than her next closest teammate. The six-foot sophomore has 41 blocks, second on the team, showing improvement in that category and cementing her status as one of the top players in NJCAA DII volleyball.
Katie Gostovich (Fr.)
NDSCS Volleyball - OH
The freshman outside hitter from Roberts, Wisconsin, holds nothing back when she attacks the volleyball. Gostovich has 110 kills and is one of four Wildcats with 100+ kills. She’s only getting better as the season progresses and NDSCS enters its second wave of Mon-Dak Conference games with a 13-1 record.
Riane Mohagen (Fr.)
NDSCS Volleyball - DS
Mohagen wears the red libero jersey and does so with pride, constantly sacrificing her body to keep the volley alive. The freshman from Moorhead, Minnesota, came through with 29 digs to help NDSCS beat nationally-ranked Bismarck State College at home, leaving her with plenty of floor burns and putting her on the radar for Athlete of the Year.
Bailee Brommenschenkel (So.)
NDSCS Volleyball - MH
Brommenschenkel was a finalist for Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year in 2021-22. The sophomore from Ada-Borup, Minnesota, leads the Wildcats with 73 blocks, including a school record 14 in narrow 3-2 road loss at Lake Region. The six-foot athlete is second on the NDSCS roster with 113 kills, taking her game to a new level and helping her team achieve a top-15 ranking in the latest NJCAA DII national poll.
Maddie McKinnon
NDSCS Volleyball - OH
McKinnon is a quiet killer above the net. The sophomore from West Fargo has 105 kills, but it's her leadership on the court that stands out. She’s the first player to start a huddle and the last to leave the handshake line after high fiving her entire team and Head Coach Jane Passa. McKinnon is a battle tested centerpiece that knows the ropes after competing in the NJCAA DII National Tournament one year ago.
Kiera Wiertzema (Fr.)
Breckenridge-Wahpeton XC
It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the Storm cross country team this year, but Breckenridge-Wahpeton has a budding star in Wiertzema. The freshman runner has four top-20 finishes in five races this season, emerging as a clear No. 1 option. She placed 22nd in Ada, Minnesota, logging a time of 22:15.90 in a field of over 100 runners. Her season-best mark is 21:35.40.
Ali Hoerer (Sr.)
Breckenridge-Wahpeton XC
Seniority is not lost on this list. Hoerer represents the Storm as a senior with four finishes inside the top 40. Her time has teetered up and down, but cross country is about peaking at the right time and she has the experience to make a splash in the section. Her season-best finish is 23rd and her top time is 22:56.70.
Elli Hendrickson (Fr.)
Breckenridge-Wahpeton Swimming
Hendrickson joins Roberts as the only Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm swimmers on this list. The freshman qualified for the EDC meet in the 200-meter freestyle and 100 backstroke as well as multiple team relays, including a 28.99 in the 200 freestyle relay. Her rapid progression in the sport landed her on this list.
Keagan Neppl (So.)
NDSCS Clay Target
Neppl was one of eight NDSCS shooters to log a straight-25 in week one. Her two-round score of 48 was tied for third among 46 Wildcat athletes, male and female. Neppl is a 2021 graduate of Richland 44. NDSCS leads their MCAC division by 238 points.
