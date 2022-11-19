Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on several determining factors, including individual/team statistics, noteworthy performances, team impact and conversations with coaches. This list recognizes the current accomplishments of each candidate and is not necessarily a reflection of any player’s overall ability. Daily News wishes health and success to all athletes competing in the Twin Towns Area. 

Daily News introduced its seasonal sports awards in 2021, crowning male and female athletes of the year for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Caden Kappes (Wahpeton Football) and Camryn Kaehler (Breckenridge Volleyball) won the inaugural fall award. The initial male and female watch lists began with 51 candidates. 

Beau Arenstein (Sr.) - Wahpeton Huskies (QB/LB/DB/KR)

Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year 'Final 5'
Buy Now

Beau Arenstein is a gifted runner with superb field vision. In addition to his rushing exploits, the senior passed for eight touchdowns in a memorable campaign at quarterback. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year 'Final 5'
Buy Now

Treyton Mauch is all business on the gridiron.The sophomore led the Eastern Dakota Conference with 1,545 all-purpose yards and 55 solo tackles, making a name for himself on both sides of the football. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year 'Final 5'
Buy Now

Gavin Pederson flexed on opponents this year with his smashmouth style of football. The senior ran for 12 touchdowns, leading Breckenridge to the Class 1A State Tournament. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year 'Final 5'
Buy Now

Landon Blaufuss is a nightmare for opposing offenses, lighting up ball carriers like a Christmas tree in December.
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year 'Final 5'
Buy Now

Marselio Mendez brings the threat of a big play every week ... well, every snap actually. He's lightning fast and leads the NJCAA ranks with 12 receiving touchdowns.
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year 'Final 5'

A look at the inaugural sports awards from 2021-22. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 