Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year 'Final 5'

Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on several determining factors, including individual/team statistics, noteworthy performances, team impact and conversations with coaches. This list recognizes the current accomplishments of each candidate and is not necessarily a reflection of any player’s overall ability. Daily News wishes health and success to all athletes competing in the Twin Towns Area.
Beau Arenstein (Sr.) - Wahpeton Huskies (QB/LB/DB/KR)
Arenstein led Wahpeton to a 5-5 record in his first and only season as starting quarterback, earning them the No. 6 seed in North Dakota 11A football. The senior helped the Huskies win 10 games over the past two years, despite being the little fish in a big pond. For example, Grand Forks Red River, who defeated Wahpeton 40-7 to end its season, enrolls 1,000-plus students. Wahpeton, on the other hand, enrolls 393.
Arenstein finished second in the Eastern Dakota Conference in rushing yards (1,027) and rushing touchdowns (14). He was fourth in passing yards (845) and first in completion percentage (76.0%).
The signal caller’s final home game landed on his birthday, Oct. 21, and Arenstein put on one of the most prolific rushing performances in school history vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School — 16 attempts, 299 yards, five touchdowns. The dual-threat dynamo added 142 yards passing, bringing his combined tally to 441 yards. On the very first play from scrimmage, Arenstein broke loose for a 60-yard scoring run, cradling the football like precious cargo.
Arenstein was a noteworthy presence on defense with 51 tackles; 30 of the solo variety. The senior completed all 14 of his passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in his final game, showing purple pride until the clock struck zero on his impressive career that ended with a 1st Team All-State selection.
Defining Moment: Wahpeton made homecoming history by defeating No. 1-ranked Jamestown, 14-13. Arenstein ran for a touchdown and completed the go-ahead two-point conversion pass on his way to 198 total yards and three scores.
Treyton Mauch (So.) - Wahpeton Huskies (RB/LB/DB/KR/P/K)
Only a sophomore, Mauch’s game-breaking speed drew comparisons to Wahpeton Huskies and NDSU Bison legend Ryan Smith. Local referee and educator Reed Johnson swears Mauch got his sweet feet from a soccer ball Johnson gave him in his youth. Whatever the driving factor, Mauch has absolute burners, setting the Eastern Dakota Conference on fire as a running back and kick returner.
Listed at 5-foot-9, 140 pounds, the scatback ran over the likes of Peder Haugo (Fargo North) and Chancellor Colgrove (Grand Forks Central) — defenders that dwarf him in size. That toughness translated to defense at the linebacker position, where Mauch finished fourth in the EDC with 77 tackles and led the league with 55 solo stops. He had golden gloves in the secondary, topping the conference with five interceptions and posting four pass breakups (4). Mauch penetrated the backfield to record 10 tackles for loss.
Mauch bested the conference with 1,545 all-purpose yards. He was the greatest show on turf for much of the season, returning two kickoffs to the house and shifting through the smallest of holes in the defense for big runs. Mauch made the fastest players look slow on breakaway plays, letting up at the end of runs to catch his breath as the secondary stumbled behind him. He also hauled in all 18 of his targets in the passing game. Mauch earned 2nd Team All-State.
Defining Moment: Mauch started his season off with a bang in the very first game at Devils Lake, carrying the football 12 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he popped the Firebirds for a game-high 14 tackles and one interception. The sophomore played a key role on special teams as well, punting three times for 147 yards to set up his defense.
Gavin Pederson (Sr.) - Breckenridge Cowboys (RB/FB/LB/OL/DL)
The silverback gorilla of the Breckenridge running back corps, defenses learned to either get out of Pederson’s way or crumble under his crushing pads. The senior handled 179 carries for 977 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns; both team highs. Pederson topped 65 yards on the ground in nine of 12 games this year, surpassing the century mark three times. The senior left his mark on Cowboy football with a torrid three-game stretch in which he rushed for 396 yards against West Central Area, Hawley and Pelican Rapids.
His blocking was fun to watch, as Pederson carried defensive linemen 10-15 yards down the field before slamming them into the ground. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound tailback added six catches for 60 yards and a score. He also returned a kickoff 65 yards to the house, giving him 14 total touchdowns.
Defensively, Pederson plugged running lanes by blowing up blockers and logging 70 tackles.
Defining Moment: Pederson took over lead back duties in week eight against No. 15 Pelican Rapids. He helped Breckenridge get on the board early with a nasty stiff arm down the sidelines. Despite the Vikings focusing on him throughout the game, Pederson finished with 133 yards and one touchdown, recording multiple runs of 20-plus yards.
Landon Blaufuss (Sr.) - Breckenridge Cowboys (LB/OL/DL/TE/K)
Availability is the best ability, and Blaufuss proved durable in his return from shoulder surgery. The senior was the skeleton key to the Cowboy defense, fitting into whatever position he was asked to play. One game, Blaufuss would put his hand down and start on the defensive line. The next, he would line up outside and explode off the edge from a linebacker spot. The senior finished his season with 72 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Blaufuss switched from No. 52 to No. 40 midway through the campaign, making him eligible to play tight end. The move paid dividends on offense, resulting in nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound athlete was respected as an elite blocker, opening the door for pop passes off the line that caught several teams sleeping. Blaufuss hauled in a key touchdown catch vs. Hawley to help the Cowboys cap off a 36-32 comeback win.
Defining Moment: Blaufuss supplied a season-high 14 tackles in a 34-12 loss to Frazee. He showed the type of competitive nature needed to become a champion, a trait that ultimately turned Breckenridge’s season around. Instead of feeling sorry for himself or complaining about the score, Blaufuss kept his motor running to help spark a four-game winning streak.
Marselio Mendez (So.) - NDSCS Wildcats (WR/PR)
Mendez makes the “Final 5” for a second consecutive season, while leading the NJCAA in receiving touchdowns for the second straight year. Across two seasons at North Dakota State College of Science, Mendez has 92 receptions, 1,619 yards receiving and 27 receiving touchdowns. Mendez has 350 more receiving yards than the next-closest Wildcat in 2022, making him an indispensable weapon on the No. 1-ranked team in the country.
Mendez’ volume has dropped from 5.8 catches per game to 3.4 this season, but he’s made up for the dip in usage with colossal gains through the air, averaging 23.0 yards per catch. Mendez added a punt return touchdown to his stat sheet in the MCAC Championship vs. undefeated M-State Fergus Falls, putting Science on the board in a game they went on to win, 19-0.
Mendez is the fastest player in the Twin Towns Area and a threat to score at any moment. The sophomore diversifies the Wildcats offense with his ability to line up anywhere on the field and breaks the will of opposing teams by getting up after every big hit he takes (he’s only 5-foot-9). Some four-year school is going to get the steal of a lifetime when they choose to bring the human highlight reel into their system.
Defining Moment: With NDSCS already considered a conference underdog to undefeated M-State Fergus Falls, they couldn’t afford a loss to Mesabi in the regular season finale. In a brutally cold game, Mendez showed off his brilliant route running with four catches for 98 yards and two scores, sending the Wildcats into the postseason with a confident demeanor and a 29-20 road win vs. the Norse.