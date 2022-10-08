Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Top 10 (with video)

Editor’s note: Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on several determining factors, including individual/team statistics, noteworthy performances, team impact and conversations with coaches. This list recognizes the current accomplishments of each candidate and is not necessarily a reflection of any player’s overall ability. Daily News wishes health and success to all athletes competing in the Twin Towns Area.
Meet the Top 10 finalists
Treyton Mauch (So.) - Wahpeton Huskies Football - RB/LB/KR
Mauch is lightning in a bottle. The 5-foot-9, 140-pound sophomore leads the Eastern Dakota Conference in all-purpose yards (943), while ranking sixth in rushing (475) and ninth in receiving (185). He lays the wood defensively, leading the EDC in solo tackles (34), ranking second in both total tackles (39.5) and interceptions (3). Mauch scored Wahpeton’s only touchdown at Valley City, returning a kickoff 86 yards to the end zone.
Beau Arenstein (Sr.) - Wahpeton Huskies Football - QB/DB/KR
Beau knows when to tuck it and run. The senior ranks fifth in the EDC with 492 yards rushing, leading all quarterbacks. Arenstein is second in total offense with 994 yards, accounting for 165 yards per game. Among qualified passers, he leads the conference in completion percentage (71.2%), ranking fifth in yards (524) and third in touchdowns (5). When you combine his ground and aerial assaults, Arenstein has 11 touchdowns and just three turnovers.
Graedyn Buell (So.) - NDSCS Wildcats Football - QB
Buell leads the No. 3-ranked Wildcats to battle with his power arm and his superb pocket presence. The sophomore from Cheyenne East High School in Wyoming has 17 passing touchdowns to lead the NJCAA DIII ranks. His ability to extend plays with nimble footwork is a work of art, buying a lethal Wildcats receiving corps extra time to get open. Buell has 878 yards passing during a 4-1 start, completing 57.7% of his throws.
Marselio Mendez (So.) - NDSCS Wildcats Football - WR/PR
Mendez is the kind of player you’d run a straight line to the end zone with on Tecmo Bowl. He’s a glitch on the field, leaving cornerbacks in his wake with the second-most receiving yards in the nation (465). The sophomore from Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, Minnesota, leads the country in receiving touchdowns (7) and yards per catch (23.3). It’s truly an anomaly to have a wide receiver of his pedigree right here in the Twin Towns Area.
Erik Lumpkin (Fr.) - NDSCS Wildcats Football - OLB
Lumpkin is there to meet running backs in the hole before they can hit the line of scrimmage. He blows up plays with excellent vision and understanding at outside linebacker. Defensive statistics provided by NDSCS are not accurate, meaning Lumpkin likely has far more tackles than the official 21.5 he’s given credit for. The freshman from Wisconsin has two sacks and one interception.
Cam Nieto (Sr.) - Breckenridge Cowboys Football - RB/LB/KR
Nieto often chooses to run people over rather than use his speed to hit the edge. While the coaching staff would like to avoid the risk taking, it’s hard to argue with the results. The senior has appeared in four games, rushing for 354 yards on 53 attempts, averaging a healthy 6.7 yards per carry. He has six touchdowns on the ground and has become increasingly dangerous as a kick returner for the Cowboys. He also punts and plays linebacker.
Alex Sanchez (Sr.) - Breckenridge Cowboys Football - WR/RB/DB
Sanchez is a plug-and-play cornerstone, lining up effectively wherever the team needs him. The athletic senior has 340 yards rushing on 41 carries, pacing the Breckenridge backfield with a gaudy eight yards per tote. He's found the end zone five times as a ball carrier, once as a receiver and once as a defender. Sanchez has solid defensive numbers, supported by two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Gavin Pederson (Sr.) - Breckenridge Cowboys Football - RB/FB/LB
Pederson is a bowling ball that rolls quite quickly. His mix of power and speed is crucial to Breckenridge’s gameplan of wearing down the defense. The senior has 62 carries for 324 yards and five touchdowns, while hauling in six passes for an additional 67 yards. Last week’s 65-yard kickoff return touchdown was the cherry on top of what’s been a breakout season. His blocking for the other Cowboy tailbacks and his hard-nosed play at linebacker make him a complete athlete on the gridiron.
Landon Blaufuss (Sr.) - Breckenridge Cowboys Football - LB/OL/TE
"Landon Blaufuss is a dude." That's the lingo I've heard from coaches and teammates over the past two seasons. Blaufuss leads Breckenridge in tackles for loss and has two sacks on the season. He recently switched from No. 52 to No. 40, catching a touchdown in his second game as an eligible tight end. The senior is a monster at linebacker and is just as effective when used as a bulldozer on the offensive and defensive lines.
Noah Berge (Jr.) - B-W Storm Cross Country
Noah Berge is the only Breckenridge-Wahpeton cross country runner to consistently place inside the top 10, thus he’s the only member to make our list of 10 finalists. The Wahpeton High School junior has back-to-back seventh-place showings, mixed in with an eighth, 10th, 20th and 33rd. Without Berge, the Storm program would be struggling greatly to find its way. Fortunately, they have a leader in Berge who keeps striding forward.
Honorable Mentions
Matthew Comings (Jr.) - Wahpeton Huskies Tennis - No. 1
The Huskies won only four matches this season, finishing eighth of 10 teams in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Comings held down the No. 1 spot for his team, but individual play was sporadic throughout the roster and no athletes advanced past the EDC Tournament. Comings won singles matches against Fargo Shanley and Fargo North during the regular season and again vs. North at the EDC. Expect Comings to take another leap forward as a senior in his quest to earn all-conference honors.
Ethan Lyons (So.) - NDSCS Wildcats Football - OL
Lyons has enjoyed a seamless transition from offensive guard to center for the Wildcats. The 2021 NJCAA All-American was only bumped from this list because teammates Graedyn Buell and Marselio Mendez are having such extraordinary seasons at key skill positions.
Caden Kappes (Sr.) - Wahpeton Huskies Football - WR/LB
Kappes is clearly one of the main reasons Wahpeton is in the 11A playoff hunt. He's averaging five catches and 54 yards receiving per game. He averages nearly five tackles per game on defense. Kappes narrowly misses a top-10 showing in the Athlete of the Year race, but he will gladly trade personal accolades for team success down the stretch.
Hunter Wilts (So.) - NDSCS Wildcats Clay Target
Wilts has posted a 50/49/47 line through three weeks of trap shooting. His 48.67 average ranks eighth in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference. Wilts is a great shooter, but the sample sizes are just too small to bump somebody from the strong senior/sophomore classes of Breckenridge and NDSCS football.
Zachary Jaeger (Fr.) - NDSCS Wildcats Clay Target
Jaeger owns a 46/50/49 line through three weeks and certainly looks to be settling in at the range. Jaeger is just three spots behind Wilts in the MCAC, ranking 11th with a 48.33 average. Jaeger is a newcomer to watch at the MCAC Championships in Alexandria, Minnesota, later this month.
