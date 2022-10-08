Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Top 10 (with video)

Video By Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Editor’s note: Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on several determining factors, including individual/team statistics, noteworthy performances, team impact and conversations with coaches. This list recognizes the current accomplishments of each candidate and is not necessarily a reflection of any player’s overall ability. Daily News wishes health and success to all athletes competing in the Twin Towns Area. 

Treyton Mauch lays out a Red River running back. 
Beau Arenstein gets Wahpeton on the board with a rushing touchdown vs. Grand Forks Central. 
Graedyn Buell, NDSCS, has the Wildcats in the NJCAA national title conversation.
Marselio Mendez will juke you right out of your shoes in the open field. 
Erik Lumpkin brings chaos to opposing quarterbacks week after week. 
Cam Nieto (1) is surrounded by Breckenridge teammates after scoring a touchdown at Cowboy Field.
Alex Sanchez dashes to the left on his way to the end zone, a place he's become very familiar with this season. 
Gavin Pederson empties the tank for a 65-yard kick return touchdown. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Top 10 (with video)

Landon Blaufuss switched from No. 52 to No. 40 to gain eligibility as a tight end. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Top 10 (with video)

Noah Berge is one of the most improved athletes in Breckenridge-Wahpeton this fall season. 


