Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Introducing the 2022-23 Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List. Five candidates will be added to the list Saturday, Sept. 24, filling the field with 25 athletes from Breckenridge-Wahpeton. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Wahpeton Daily News seasonal sports awards have returned, starting with Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year. This project includes video/photo of our 20 initial candidates, ranging from clay target shooting, to high school tennis, to college football. Athlete of the Year coverage will run throughout the fall as we narrow our list of candidates, eventually crowning one male and one female winner at season's end.

Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on early-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. 

Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Cam Nieto sheds an Otter Tail Central tackler like a rattlesnake ready to bite. The senior tailback is a tough runner on the football field for Breckenridge. 

Cameron Nieto (Sr.) 

Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Alex Sanchez hunts down an OTC tailback. The Breckenridge senior has two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery touchdown. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Gavin Pederson is one of several talented blockers on this list. When he's not blocking, he's carrying and catching the football out of the backfield. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Treyton Mauch (44) is averaging nearly 10 tackles per game and leading the Wahpeton backfield with the durability of a workhorse rusher. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Beau Arenstein needed only one offseason to become a viable option at quarterback for Wahpeton. The former all-state receiver is quickly becoming one of the top dual-threat signal callers in the Eastern Dakota Conference. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Connor Rosenberg knows how to block like a beast without drawing penalties. The Wahpeton senior has 350-pounds of pure hurt for anyone who lines up across from him. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Graedyn Buell is up to 558 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions for the NDSCS Wildcats. He's added 167 yards rushing during a 2-1 start.
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Mendez is must-see football every Saturday at Frank Vertin Field. The NDSCS sophomore has six total touchdowns across three games, averaging 95 receiving yards per contest. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Brady Borgen has built a great rapport with his quarterback, Graedyn Buell. The sophomore has speed over the top and quickness underneath, making him a complete weapon for the NDSCS wideout corps.  
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Erik Lumpkin makes things happen on defense. He showed his superior skill set with a beautiful spin move vs. Minnesota West, flying into the backfield and crushing the quarterback. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List

Noah Berge has taken his times to the next level for Breckenridge-Wahpeton. The cross country runner has simply shown leadership through growth as a rising junior on the course. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List

Luke Baumgardner (left) is still getting into a runner's groove. The senior finished inside the top 50 amongst 115 runners at the Ada-Borup Invite.
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Welcome to Breckenridge-Wahpeton, Mr. Sperr. The sharpshooter is a fine addition to an NDSCS clay target team that hopes to compete for the MCAC championship in less than two months. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Andrew Withuski will go down as a winner. After years of losing, the senior is looking to cap off his career on a high note, already helping the Huskies to three wins in 2022. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List

Ah, the not-so-envious role of being Wahpeton's No. 1 tennis player. Like the rest of the Comings family, Matthew, a junior, relishes the opportunity to get better. Tennis is a game of inches and truly tests an athlete's mental fortitude. Matthew has moxy and fits right in as the leader of the Huskies.
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Alan Martinez is a bloodhound when it comes to tracking the football and making big plays. Alan was frequently spotted working out in the offseason and the gains have translated to defensive success. He's already forced two turnovers in just three games. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Landon Blaufuss (52) celebrates a fumble recovery vs. Otter Tail Central. Blaufuss, a senior linebacker, is getting plenty of college looks. Rightfully so, because his size and speed combo is dominant at the high school level. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Riley Thimjon (54) is a great success story. He rose from relative obscurity to become a rebounding presence and a three-point shooter in basketball. He elevated his game as one of Wahpeton's top hitters on the American Legion Baseball team. Now, he's become the premier edge rusher for the 2-2 Huskies football team as a senior. 
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Caden Kappes defines athleticism on the football field. The Midco Sports Network Preseason Player of the Year is battling through an ankle injury and making an impact at linebacker and wide receiver. He's a special talent that not only plays key positions, but plays them at an elite level.
Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year Watch List
Buy Now

Not many people can play nose tackle at 5-foot-9, 165-pounds. Alex Tschakert doesn't mind the task, because his strength far outweighs his build. The senior primarily plays linebacker, rushing off the edge to harass quarterbacks. He's also one of the best special teams tacklers in the state of Minnesota. 


Tags

Load comments