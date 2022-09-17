Editor’s note: Fall Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on early-season performances and not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports.
Cameron Nieto (Sr.)
Breckenridge Football - RB/LB
Rumble, young man, rumble. Cameron Nieto’s running style resembles a mix of Jerome “The Bus” Bettis and D'Andre Swift. He cuts quickly inside the tackles for first-down yardage and pounds the secondary into the turf when he gets to the outside. Breckenridge may very well meet Otter Tail Central again in the Section 6A playoffs. Nieto gashed the Bulldogs for 370 yards and seven touchdowns across their last two meetings.
Alex Sanchez (Sr.)
Breckenridge Football - RB/WR/LB
Gone are the days of Sanchez being the skinny wideout on the football field. He’s simply a big dude, having put in an enormous amount of work in the weight room. The senior is a force on both sides of the ball. Sanchez stands out with his height as a tailback, pushing would-be tacklers to the ground. He annihilated Parkers Prairie with three first-half rushing touchdowns and a scoop-and-score fumble recovery.
Gavin Pederson (Sr.)
Breckenridge Football - RB/LB
Pederson is a locomotive when he carries the football and his passing-game chops have solidified a near-every down role on offense. As a leader on the Cowboys linebacker corps, Pederson has a fair amount of responsibility on a senior-heavy team. He’s deadly when running routes on the flats and can stay in the pocket to block any team’s linemen with his impressive strength. The fullback/running back hybrid is firmly in the conversation for athlete of the year.
Treyton Mauch (So.)
Wahpeton Football - RB/LB
If you blink you might miss him. Mauch’s breakaway speed as a returner and running back is impressive. A sliver of daylight is all the scatback needs to break free into the end zone. Devils Lake found that out the hard way when he turned 12 carries into 178 yards. Mauch has 26.5 tackles through three games and also leads the Huskies with two interceptions and 3.5 tackles for loss. It’s hard to believe he’s only a sophomore and his best football may still be ahead of him in the second half of this season.
Beau Arenstein (Sr.)
Wahpeton Football - QB/LB
Arenstein switched from his role as an all-state wide receiver, taking the reins at quarterback as Wahpeton’s newest sheriff in town. He’s taken some big hits and bounced right back up, showing toughness and durability as a dual-threat signal caller. Arenstein has rushed for 100-plus yards in three straight games, while serving as the Huskies kick return man on special teams. He’s a capable and accurate passer, completing 68% of his throws.
Connor Rosenberg (Sr.)
Wahpeton Football - OL
Hardcore football fans often refer to linemen as the best athletes on the field. Rosenberg is a prime example of that mantra. The 6-foot-4, 350-pound mammoth moves mountains on the Wahpeton offensive line. He’s got sneaky quick feet and finishes his blocks down field with the same quickness as much smaller players. Rosenberg is instrumental in opening up running lanes for Mauch and Arenstein in the Huskies’ run game.
Graedyn Buell (So.)
NDSCS Football - QB
Buell has a catapult arm and a penchant for running that looks similar to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Checking down and throwing intermediate routes is not the gunslinger’s style — he will light you up over the top. The Wildcat sophomore tossed six touchdowns vs. Minnesota West. He’s thrown the ball 46 times and logged 36 carries, turning the ‘Cats into multi-dimensional threat on offense.
Marselio Mendez (So.)
NDSCS Football - WR/PR
The Wildcats were thrilled when Mendez decided to return for a second season. He led all NJCAA DIII receivers with 19 total touchdowns in 2021. Mendez flips the field with his explosive punt returns and he’s a must-watch athlete when he lines up on offense. Mendez averages 26 yards-per-catch, leaving secondaries in shambles on his way to five touchdowns in the Wildcats’ first three games. He can jump, he can dive ... he can even do back flips and catch the football.
Brady Borgen (So.)
NDSCS Football - WR
Borgen skipped making a case for most improved player and went straight to Athlete of the Year contention. He’s tied for the NDSCS lead in receiving touchdowns (5) and second in receptions (8) and yards (165). The 6-foot-2, 180-pound sophomore from Ada-Borup, Minnesota, can run the deep routes and convert on dangerous crossing routes near the goal line.
Erik Lumpkin (So.)
NDSCS Football - WR
Lumpkin is the only Wildcat defender with multiple sacks. He leads the team with 17.5 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception. He’s a menace, breaking up plays off the edge and swatting passes away like an NBA center. Through three games, the freshman from La Follette High School (WI) has four tackles for loss.
Noah Berge (Jr.)
Breckenridge-Wahpeton Cross Country
Berge clearly added some miles to his odometer over the summer. He cemented himself as the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm leader fresh out of the gates, proving to be a perennial top-20 finisher. With B-W finishing near the bottom of every meet, Berge is giving younger runs someone to look up to and showing that offseason work ethic translates to time drops at the varsity level.
Luke Baumgardner (Sr.)
Breckenridge-Wahpeton Cross Country
Hot weather, windy weather, cold weather, proverbial rust — whatever the reason — Baumgardner got off to a slow start. He’s not the runner to fade, however, and showed his potential with a seventh-place performance at the Grandstay Invitational. Baumgardner was a top-20 talent in 2021 and appears to be finding his stride as the course conditions become more favorable. He climbed over 30 spots in his latest race.
Dawson Sperr (Fr.)
NDSCS Clay Target
Sperr enters the 2022 clay target season as a highly-decorated shooter from Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota. The Head of the Red Gun and Archery Club where NDSCS competes is a mere 50 minutes south of Sperr’s stomping grounds on Highway 9. His jacket is littered with patches from perfect rounds. The next five weeks will show how Sperr’s high school shooting fares in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
Andrew Withuski (Sr.)
Wahpeton Tennis
Withuski has been a somewhat overlooked member of the Wahpeton tennis revolution. The program hadn't won a match in over 10 years, but Withuski stuck to the practice plans, watching his hard work pay off as Wahpeton watered the decade-long drought in 2021. He's back for his senior season, moving the Huskies up the EDC ladder inch by inch.
Matthew Comings (Jr.)
Wahpeton Tennis
Comings has followed in the footsteps of his older brother David Comings Jr., taking over as the No. 1 for Wahpeton. He faces the best competition in the state, but doesn’t shy from the challenge. Matthew picked up a singles win vs. Fargo Shanley and played a gritty match against Fargo North, getting to several difficult returns despite having his knee in a full wrap.
Alan Martinez (Jr.)
Breckenridge Football - DL/OL
Martinez was formidable on the line during Breckenridge’s 2021 runner-up season in Section 6A. This year, he’s on another level, making big plays a habit and putting the blockers across from him on their backs. The junior blocked a punt and stole the football away from an Otter Tail Central running back in week one.
Landon Blaufuss (Sr.)
Breckenridge Football - LB/OL
Fully recovered from a nagging shoulder injury, we’re getting a good look at the damage Blaufuss can do with two arms. He got to the quarterback for his first sack in week two, while moving the Parkers Prairie defensive line with ease as a blocker. The senior is one of the main reasons Breckenridge ran wild for nearly 700 yards in its first two games.
Riley Thimjon (Sr.)
Wahpeton Football - OL/DL
Thimjon has been the only Wahpeton lineman to consistently apply pressure in the opposing backfield. He chased Pearce Parks around when nobody else could penetrate the Grand Forks Red River front. The senior forced a fumble at Fargo North, keeping the Huskies in the game as long as he could. The veteran force has 13 tackles on the season, 12 of the solo variety.
Caden Kappes (Sr.)
Wahpeton Football - WR/LB
I’d be remiss to leave Kappes off this list after he won the award in 2021. The senior wide receiver has not yet established his dominance in a new-look offense minus star quarterback Blake Schafer. He was an all-state receiver last season and is starting to put an ankle injury behind him, meaning brighter days are likely ahead. His two-way impact for the Huskies is paramount to their success. The senior has caught seven of nine targets and has 10.5 tackles across two starts this year.
Alex Tschakert (Sr.)
Breckenridge Football - LB/RB
Tschakert lassos return men on special teams with his blazing speed as a gunner. He’s evolved into a complete player on defense, sacking quarterbacks with well-timed blitzes off the edge and snuffing out counter runs before the play can develop.
Fall Sports Athlete of the Year
Saturday, Sept. 24
Male AOTY Last Five In - Five candidates will be added
Female AOTY Watch List - 20 candidates will be revealed
