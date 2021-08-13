The rise in screen time and cell phone use among youth is a hot topic in our technology-centered society. While Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram dominate adolescent demographics, they don’t offer much education. That’s where fantasy baseball comes in. Fantasy baseball apps allow kids the opportunity to compete against friends and understand analytics. They offer a mindful sports outlet, while detracting from the consuming culture of social media.
Many people equate fantasy sports to adults sitting around the television on Sundays, tucked away in their man caves watching the NFL on FOX. It’s actually an all ages affair and fantasy apps like ESPN, CBS and Yahoo! are becoming increasingly aesthetic to younger generations, with designer avatars to logo your team after and diverse options of leagues that encompass NASCAR, PGA Tour Golf and Major League Soccer.
Baseball is purely a numbers game. With every statistic at our fingertips, playing fantasy baseball can help young athletes understand what drives the game. To score runs, players must have a high on-base percentage. To smash homers, look at exit velocity and launch angle. Barrel rate, strikeout percentage and spray charts are all useful indicators. App developers and fantasy sports writers even track batting average on balls in play, hard-hit rate and a laundry list of other percentages. The hobby has turned into baseball geek galore and I mean that in a good way. Baseball has evolved into an orchestra of execution that requires a keen understanding to appreciate. That’s precisely why we should steer younger fanatics to the hobby of fantasy baseball.
Kids have grown bored with America’s pastime and it’s three-hour contests, filled with flamethrower strikeouts and power swings to the moon. However, scrolling through an infinite player universe with statistics popping out everywhere — just might interest them. Instead of indulging in Candy Crush or Game Pigeon, I’d encourage young baseball buffs to dive headfirst into the brilliantly competitive world of fantasy baseball.
Fantasy baseball also normalizes slumping and shows kids that even the sports top players go through rough stretches statistically, only to bounce back — that’s baseball. Pitchers get knocked around, numbers inflate and deflate, and if you pinpoint the right trends you can build a fantasy team with a lineup that’s fun to set. Fantasy apps also roll out video highlights, built for today’s attention spans and centered on the thrilling aspects of the game.
In 2021, the age of ChromeBooks and user-driven data, why not drive our young men and women to appreciate the numbers that define baseball. With a cell phone in their hands and a T.V. remote becoming an ancient artifact, it’s the future of sports.
