Farewell to my friend, Arly Ohm

When Arly Ohm and his wonderful family pack up their belongings and head to Perham, Minnesota, he may as well take his backyard basketball court with him. It won’t be the same without a rack of balls outside, sitting under a set of lights that serve solace to our local youth. The bouncing of basketballs hasn’t bothered the longtime teacher and coach on summer nights where teammates bond and troubles fade away.
This summer, Arly hosted his final youth basketball camp at his home, free of charge, for the starry-eyed youngsters who’ve been captivated by the section title celebrations which spoiled Breckenridge under Ohm’s leadership. Soon, he’ll move to the Perham, Minnesota, community that’s rich in basketball tradition — a mutual treat for the town and teacher.
Arly spent his noteworthy career in Breckenridge passing on the wisdom of the greats, unafraid to learn from others and willing to evolve and grow the game of basketball. John Wooden, Don Meyer, Jim Valvano and preachers of “the process” from all over the sports world had a small town voice in Ohm. For those who bought in, the March moments that manifested from fundamentals and practicing proper character — will last forever.
His three years at the helm of Breckenridge basketball felt like a lifetime. With a school record for wins in a season (27) and the school’s first state tournament win in over 40 years, you’d assume statues would rise in tribute. Instead, a less cohesive third season pressed the patience of some, as he was asked to step down from the coaching ranks, pouring water on the fire he’d so recently lit under our city. Like a true servant leader, Arly humbly accepted and wished his former player and new predecessor Stevin Lipp the best of luck in leading the program. Arly was the first person to call Lipp following his board approval to replace him.
He went on to attend nearly every game the following season, supporting not only his sons (Alex and Adam), but the entire Breckenridge team. High school sporting events are rife with parents chiding officials and taking the outcomes personally. For Arly, the game was always about watching the players play and reinforcing the life lessons of basketball afterward. He sat atop the bleachers, out of sight and out of mind — because the game wasn’t about him.
Arly was voted by the Twin Town community as Best Teacher in Daily News’ Best of the Valley special edition this year. He always had a gifted way to reach every student, a vision and pathway for the individual and their unique needs. There’s two lessons we can all learn from his departure — be humble in the face of adversity, and don’t bite the hand that feeds you.
Arly fed us until we were full, yet a select few wanted more. I’m confident there’s plenty left at his table and the Perham community will indulge in the fruits of his consistent contributions.
Thank you, Arly, for your unrivaled efforts in the local sports arena. You’ve motivated coaches to always do what’s best for their team, whether the sun is shining or the proverbial rain is falling. Doing things the “right way” may not have sold out your personal stadium with fans, but it left a lasting impression on those who listened.
So long, legend.
