The last time Wahpeton traveled to Fargo North High School, the Spartans were lights out as they put up more than 90 points in the win over the Huskies. It was a similar story in Wahp’s play-in game as the hosts caught fire to pick up an 80-63 victory on Saturday, Feb. 29.
“We just couldn’t stop them. We couldn’t contain them off the dribble,” Wahpeton coach Jeff Ralph said. “They really shot it well.”
Tyler Tollefson, Corbin Cornelius and Dez Munezero got the team’s offense clicking and helped the Huskies build an early lead.
“Those three really sparked us and got us going,” Ralph said.
Jared Bartels was another Wahpeton players keying the team’s hot start. All 10 of his points came before halftime as the Huskies led by four with two and a half minutes left in the first period.
“Jared Bartels was really good in the first half. He was really a factor in the game,” Ralph said.
Foul trouble doomed WHS the rest of the opening half as North stormed back to take a four-point lead into the locker room.
“It seemed like every time we turned around they were at the free-throw line,” Ralph said. “We had Blake (Matejcek) on the bench with two fouls, we had Jared on the bench with two fouls, Corb with three fouls and Dez had two fouls. We were just trying to finish the half and didn’t have a good end.”
With so many players sitting with foul trouble, Kobe Thimjon saw some extra floor time. The senior came through for his squad on both ends.
“Kobe Thimjon was a big spark in the first half off the bench. He took a charge, got two buckets and was really good around the basket with five rebounds,” Ralph said.
Isaac Getz was another senior reserve giving his team a shot at a win in extended minutes.
“He had just another good ball game. He had six points in the second half, four rebounds and two assists. He gave us really good minutes in the second half,” Ralph said. “It’s good to see those two seniors play good in their last game.”
Wahpeton will bid farewell to eight senior players. Ralph commended them for how positive they always were throughout their careers.
“We told them before the game that whether they won it or lost it, that didn’t define them. They’ve had some struggles here of late, but they’ve done the things we’ve asked them to do,” Ralph said. “You look up and down that group of kids, they’re all great kids. They’re good leaders, good kids to be around in school and kids I’ve invited into my house to have dinner with me. That says something right there about the kind of kids they are.”
Wahpeton will return their starting backcourt with Tollefson and Munezero. Four other Wahp players will return varsity experience from this season as well.
“We have our leading scorer (Tollefson) coming back and he’s one of the top 3-point shooters in the league,” Ralph said. “Dez should be vastly improved this year just based upon how he played this year and what we saw from him.”
Wahpeton ends their season with a record of 6-16.
