Dylan Ferrell, Wahpeton, has been swinging a golf club since the age of 2. His mother, Cheryl, is an 11-time league champion and the longtime girls golf coach at Breckenridge High School. His father, Mike, is the Bois De Sioux Golf Course president. Dylan, 31, added an impressive title to his own name Sunday, Aug. 21 — Club Champion.

“I’ve been golfing basically since I came out of the womb,” Dylan joked.



