Dylan Ferrell, Wahpeton, has been swinging a golf club since the age of 2. His mother, Cheryl, is an 11-time league champion and the longtime girls golf coach at Breckenridge High School. His father, Mike, is the Bois De Sioux Golf Course president. Dylan, 31, added an impressive title to his own name Sunday, Aug. 21 — Club Champion.
“I’ve been golfing basically since I came out of the womb,” Dylan joked.
Ferrell earned a clean sweep of the 2022 stroke and match play tournaments at the Bois De Sioux in Wahpeton, putting on a show for the convoy of carts that followed him and challenger Shane Christensen on a beautifully calm 80-degree day.
Ferrell saved his round with a pair of difficult shots from the bunker, refusing to fold despite a poor start. Like a scene from “Happy Gilmore,” Ferrell found his happy place to put Christensen away after 16 holes, anointing himself as the newest king of the Bois De Sioux Men’s League.
“The first four holes there were a lot of nerves,” Dylan said. “Then, I kinda just got into my own little world and didn’t really pay a whole lot of attention to the people. There was definitely nerves all day, but I went to my own little place and didn’t think about all the people watching.”
Adversity followed Ferrell on the front nine as he looked tense, losing the first hole while leaving a chip uncharacteristically short. An overzealous approach shot landed him in the sand trap on hole No. 3, resulting in an uphill lie in the face of a steep bank. Ferrell sent a cloud of sand onto the green along with his ball to tie the hole and avoid disaster.
“I took my 54-degree wedge and tried to do a chunk-and-run, meaning to hit probably three to four inches behind the ball,” Dylan said. “It comes out a little lower, doesn’t usually have any spin on it, and kinda continues to just run out.”
On the very next hole, a 183-yard par 3, Ferrell found the sand again. This time, his blast from the bunker burnt the corner of the cup, setting him up for par and evening the score. The ball came to rest mere inches from the pin.
“That one was hard. Probably one of the better shots I hit all day,” Dylan said. “I was short-sided, so I swung a little quicker, because the more speed you generate the quicker it will pop up.”
Christensen gave away hole No. 5 after hitting his drive sideways into the trees. Ferrell walked confidently to the next tee box, barreling his drive on No. 6, before pegging the green from just inside 100 yards to capture a two-hole lead.
The lead was not safe, however, as Christensen buried a 15-foot putt to collect birdie on No. 7 and tied the match one hole later when Ferrell shanked his tee shot between a large rock and the pond. The pair pushed the final hole on the front side and remained tied four holes apiece heading to the back nine in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Mike and Cheryl trailed Dylan throughout the afternoon, watching their son grow stronger and stronger as the temperature and the stakes ran higher.
“It was a hard-fought match and you couldn’t have asked for two better guys to be in it. It literally went back and forth. They pulled a couple of those shots outta their hind ends, I swear,” Cheryl joked.
Despite being a small-statured golfer, Ferrell packs a punch. He started the back nine with a drive that settled underneath a small tree. It was a pivotal moment in the match, and Ferrell knew it, taking an ample amount of practice swings as his club brushed the branches. He let loose with 6-iron, bleeding a line drive onto the green from roughly 165 yards with a compact swing.
Dylan jokingly looked back at his parents and said, “That’s one good thing about being short.” The moment was clearly not too big for the 5’4” golfer.
“The tree was kind of in my way on the backswing. I pretty much went as far as I could and kept my head down to make contact with it,” Dylan said. “I didn’t realize how good it actually turned out to be. I was only trying to play it 40 yards short or so, that was kind of a bonus.”
Staring down another par 3 on hole No. 12, Ferrell found the fringe with his iron shot. Christensen caught the tree tops and landed short of the green, as spectators reversed their carts to clear space. Ferrell was soft on his birdie chip, but responded with a clutch par putt that Christensen couldn’t recover from.
Ferrell’s match play victory extended his recent hot streak. The skilled golfer drained 21 pars to win the stroke play title on Aug. 13. That victory earned him the No. 2 seed in the Club Championship, where he met No. 9-seeded Christensen for all the marbles.
Both men survived a golfer’s gauntlet to reach Sunday’s match. Four separate flights competed in the tournament, with the Championship Bracket housing the top 16 qualifiers.
Ferrell topped Steve Krogh and Robert Schuler, before staging a comeback in the final three holes to eliminate Tyler Baukol in the semifinals. Baukol strung together three birdies to grab a commanding four-hole lead heading into to the back nine. Ferrell claimed five holes down the homestretch.
“Anytime you’re down four holes, it’s tough. Your mindset kinda says ‘I’m done with it,’ but I just tried to stay in it. That’s the crazy thing about match play, you never know what’s gonna happen” Dylan said.
Christensen defeated Fred Strege, dethroned the 2021 champion, Ethan Neitzke, then snuck by Dustin Thompson on his way to the finals.
“Shane played great all weekend,” Dylan said. “He typically is a good putter and he putted well against me. He just struggled on a couple holes, made a couple bogeys and I made a couple good pars. It all kinda came down to that.”
