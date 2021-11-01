Final 5 announced for Male Athlete of the Year

Wahpeton Daily News is pleased to announce the “Final 5” list for Life Fitness Pros Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year. What started out as a list of 15 candidates, has been whittled down to an elite list of players using individual/team statistics, Hudl Breakdown insights, season interviews with coaches, game impact and other analytics.
Caden Kappes (WR/LB) - Wahpeton Huskies
Kappes is an exquisite route runner with excellent hands and a knack for making contested catches — specifically in the end zone. The junior hauled in a Wahpeton High School record 19 touchdown receptions on the season and eclipsed 800 receiving yards. In addition to his otherworldly offensive stats, Kappes finished third in the Eastern Dakota Conference with 68 tackles during the regular season. Most of Kappes’ TD receptions would count on Sundays, as the red zone dynamo does a great job getting both feet in bounds when targeted in the back of the end zone. Kappes’ high-point grabs over defenders provided some next-level highlights for Wahpeton football fans during a 5-5 season.
Cam Nieto (RB/QB/LB) - Breckenridge Cowboys
Nieto’s running style is a combination of a Mack Truck and a Ferrari, mowing over opposing linebackers and carrying a full head of steam into the second level. In his first year playing for Breckenridge, the junior has five 100-plus yard rushing games, including a 247-yard, four-touchdown performance in the Cowboys’ 26-8 win over previously undefeated Otter Tail Central, Minnesota. Nieto missed two games with an ankle injury, but came back stronger than ever with a pair of 200-yard games down the stretch. Nieto has 12 total touchdowns, driving the Breckenridge offense all the way to the Section 6A Championship.
Marselio Mendez (WR/KR) - NDSCS Wildcats
Mendez racked up 842 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns during a 9-1 season for the NDSCS Wildcats that saw them peak at No. 2 in the NJCAA Division III national rankings. The freshman’s 80.6 receiving yards per game ranks fourth in the country. He leads the nation with 15 receiving touchdowns. In a tough 19-16 loss in the MCAC semifinals, Mendez nearly willed his team to victory with 11 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. The St. Paul, Minnesota, native and Cretin Derham Hall product is a clean route runner with game-breaking speed, something he showed off on a 57-yard punt return touchdown vs. No. 3-ranked Itasca Community College.
Blake Schafer (QB) - Wahpeton Huskies
Schafer’s quarterback numbers look more like a college or professional stat line than a high school signal caller. The senior field general lit the Eastern Dakota Conference on fire with 2,760 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 373 rushing yards and seven more scores, putting him over 3,100 total yards and 39 combined touchdowns. Schafer was a centerpiece of a rebuilding Wahpeton Huskies football program that competed for a conference title this year and had one of the most high-powered offensive attacks in the tri-state area. Schafer’s toughness was pivotal in leading the team, as the dual-threat QB ran the ball with purpose in the red zone.
Sylvester Ware IV (DL) - NDSCS Wildcats
Where should I start with Ware? The freshman from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, racked up 47 tackles as a dominant presence off the edge. His nine sacks rank tied for fourth in the nation. Ware’s six pass breakups put him in the top 10 of the country. Five of his sacks came during back-to-back conference victories vs. Minnesota State Community & Technical College and Itasca Community College in September. The disruptive defender was a big reason why NDSCS allowed a miniscule 45.4 rushing yards and 17 points per game.
