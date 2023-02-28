𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: 'Final 5' announced for Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year

Congratulations to the five remaining finalists for the Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year Award presented by Daily News. The 2022-23 school year represents the second annual installment of our seasonal sports awards.

Emma Bontjes - Wahpeton Basketball (Sr.)

It doesn't matter the role, Emma Bontjes (left) has stepped up to fill it throughout her high school basketball career. The senior has helped Wahpeton win 27 combined games in the last two seasons, despite being one of the smallest schools in North Dakota's Class A. 

Following a slow start to her junior season, Bontjes didn't even make the initial watch list for this award in 2021-22. She got rolling down the stretch, however, and became a second-unit machine by averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds off the bench. The guard/forward helped Wahpeton clinch its first state tournament berth since 2017.

Scout Woods (right) is shaping up to be one of the most dominant players in Lady Huskies history. The sophomore has 51 steals, 24 away from Tylee Irwin's season record of 75. 
I can't imagine how frustrated opposing players get not being able to check Reagan Wohlers as she dekes and dances her way into the zone. Wohlers is a hat trick waiting to happen, and brought Breckenridge-Wahpeton hockey to the forefront this season by earning MN Hockey Hub Top Performer honors. 
Abbie Skovholt is a blast to watch in every gymnastics event. It's too bad Breckenridge-Wahpeton hosted only one meet this season, but thanks to Clint Gilbertson, fans can go back and watch the senior's aerial talent on Youtube by searching 'B-W Gymnastics.'
Parker Yaggie (left) is following in the footsteps of her sister, Chase, and brother, Cooper, as a Breckenridge basketball player. Parker is outperforming her older siblings at this stage of her career, and quite frankly, she's outperforming 95% of the players in the Heart O' Lakes Conference. 


