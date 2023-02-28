𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: 'Final 5' announced for Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year

Emma Bontjes - Wahpeton Basketball (Sr.)
Following a slow start to her junior season, Bontjes didn't even make the initial watch list for this award in 2021-22. She got rolling down the stretch, however, and became a second-unit machine by averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds off the bench. The guard/forward helped Wahpeton clinch its first state tournament berth since 2017.
Fast forward a year and we're now seeing the senior's full potential unleashed. Bontjes is both smooth and strong offensively, pairing excellent back-to-the-basket moves with beautiful footwork off the dribble. She pirouettes through the lane and draws plenty of contact, starting the Lady Huskies season with 10 made free throws in a 76-67 win at West Fargo Horace.
Bontjes works her wingspan in the passing lane, doubling her steals average from last season by robbing teams of skip passes on the perimeter. Bontjes is a driving force in Wahpeton's transition game, whether it's turning a rebound into an outlet pass or a steal into a breakaway layup. The intensity level ratchets up whenever she's on the court, because Bontjes isn't afraid to give opponents the business and get under their skin like many great gamers do.
The senior has 153 rebounds through 22 games, posting averages of 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.0 steals.
Key Game: 1/20/23 - 58-49 W @ Fargo North - 16 pts, 17 reb, 3 ast
Scout Woods - Wahpeton Basketball (So.)
Woods keeps plodding along and pulverizing the interior defenses of the Eastern Dakota Conference. Her improved control and situational awareness from freshman to sophomore year has been a revelation. The imposing forward isn't barreling into the lane with reckless abandon anymore, she's avoiding player control fouls with a very skilled touch. Her ability to navigate a crowded lane and keep her eyes on the prize to finish and-ones is unstoppable at times.
The same mantra can be used for Woods' rebounding prowess. Woods has 166 rebounds this season, using her fingertips to direct the basketball to teammates for many more. She's much stronger than other centers in the conference, making it easy to establish position down low without fouling.
Speed is the most exciting asset to Woods' game. She can take a rebound or a loose ball the length of the court before defenders even turn around. Woods makes an honest living at the free-throw line by beating the defense to the block in transition, sending those who arrive late sliding into the wall at Wahpeton High School. Her 127 made free throws lead all high school hoopers in the Twin Towns Area.
The young leader is always locked in, showing little emotion during games, but letting her talent speak for itself with averages of 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 steals. Woods tied Tylee Irwin's 2016 record with seven steals in the season opener vs. West Fargo Horace.
Key Game: 1/31/23 - 89-65 W vs. Valley City - 32 pts, 10 reb, 5 ast, 5 stl
Reagan Wohlers - Breck-Wahp Hockey (Sr.)
The only returning finalist from 2021-22, Wohlers lit the lamp 42 times in Minnesota State High School League games this season. That number was good for seventh in the entire state, despite Breckenridge-Wahpeton playing 10-12 less games than most other programs. No other player in the top 30 for goals played less than 23 games ... Wohlers played 17.
Wohlers' 3.47 points per game was second in the MSHSL, making her one of the truly elite scorers in the land of hockey. The senior recorded eight hat tricks and logged a season-high eight points at Worthington. While she could certainly shred a defense without help, Wohlers wasn't a puck hog, averaging one assist per game en route to 59 total points.
The Blades' second MSHSL sanctioned season was also their first playing a full varsity schedule. Wohlers led the team to an 8-10-1 overall record, including the first playoff win in program history and a section semifinal appearance. Wohlers has over 100 career goals and will be remembered as one of the most prolific hockey players, male or female, to ever grace the ice at Stern Sports Arena.
Key Game: 2/9/23 - 6A Quarterfinal, 6-3 W vs. Northern Lakes - 2G, A
Abbie Skovholt - Breck-Wahp Gymnastics (Sr.)
Eastern Dakota Senior Athlete of the Year is a coveted honor. The conference weighs athletic accolades, individual leadership and academic standards in choosing just one gymnast for the award. Skovholt checked off all the boxes, joining Anaka Lysne (2021-22, golf) and Blake Schafer (2021-22, football) as recent Wahpeton winners.
Skovholt story has been told in our sports section many times, and that's because it's special. She competed through a severe knee injury as a junior, making the podium meet after meet on essentially one leg. She was limited to just a few events, but still took the risk of going out there and competing in the sport she loved. Through rigorous rehab and careful management, Skovholt reached peak performance at the end of her senior season, placing third at the EDC Championships with a 35.500 all-around score, 8.975 vault, 8.625 bars and 9.400 floor.
The technical and stylistic aspect of improving a floor score shows how dedicated Skovholt is. She scored an 8.360 in the opening meet of the season at Sisseton. Compare that to her eighth-place score of 9.467 at the NDHSAA State Tournament, a season record for the Storm. Skovholt overcame adversity to reach her potential, and capped off her career with a fine state showing in front of the keen eyes of experienced judges.
Key Meet: 2/17/23 - EDC Championships (see above)
Parker Yaggie - Breckenridge Basketball (Fr.)
Earlier this season, Yaggie was lauded by Scorebook Live as one of the top 20 freshman girls basketball players in the United States. The combo guard did nothing to disprove that notion, leading Breckenridge to a No. 18 ranking in Minnesota's Class 1A. Yaggie was instrumental in the Cowgirls' 9-0 start, which saw them peak at No. 10 in the Minnesota Basketball News Rankings.
Yaggie rebounds with the best of them at only 5-foot-7. Yaggie has pulled down 175 rebounds by playing with a chip on her shoulder and developing a great feel for where the ball is going to bounce. Yaggie has five double-doubles as a perimeter player, something Twin Towns Area basketball fans rarely see. Rebounding and defense go hand in hand, so it's only fitting that Yaggie is a bull on the defensive side. She averages 1.4 steals, takes charges and generally frustrates ball handlers with her face guarding up top.
In a poor three-point shooting season for local teams, Yaggie is stroking it, averaging nearly two 3s per game and making them at a 33% rate. Her bread and butter is the Euro-step into a scoop shot, which teams have learned along the way. This hasn't stopped Yaggie from scoring, averaging 17.8 points across eight games since a nosebleed limited her to a single point at Perham. The slightest of windows is all Yaggie needs to split defenders and get to the free-throw line, where she shoots a sizzling 77%.
Key Game: 1/5/23 - 61-60 W vs. Wheaton - 36 mins, 22 pts (10/11 ft), 6 defl