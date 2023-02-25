Congratulations to the five remaining finalists for the Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year Award presented by Daily News. The 2022-23 school year represents the second annual installment of our seasonal sports awards.

Ethan Manock - Wahpeton Huskies

Ethan Manock signs autographs for Wahpeton fans following a two-point home win over Fargo South. The high-flying Huskie is affectionately known as “Dr. Dunkenstein,” a nickname given to him over the years by courtside announcer Noel Eckroth.

Wahpeton’s all-time leader in blocks and one of the fiercest dunkers the Twin Towns Area has ever seen, Manock is a physical force for the Huskies. Natural talent aside, the sculpted senior has improved his rebounding technique and offensive repertoire by leaps and bounds, supplying a pair of 30-point games and posting a hyper-efficient field goal percentage. The 6-foot-4 forward leads all Athlete of the Year candidates with 15 double-doubles.

Noah Christensen (center) has his mojo back in his second season with the 26-3 NDSCS Wildcats basketball team.
David Erlandson (right) had plenty to smile about as a freshman. Following a section title season on the football field, Erlandson wrestled his way back to a fifth-place showing at the NDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament, putting the 160-pound division on notice.
Landon Blaufuss is a proficient scorer in the lane, capable of putting up big point totals on both sides of the block.
Caden Kappes smiles at the thought of responsibility, viewing his leadership role as a badge of honor. The Wahpeton point guard takes great care of the basketball.


