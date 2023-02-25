Ethan Manock - Wahpeton Huskies
Wahpeton’s all-time leader in blocks and one of the fiercest dunkers the Twin Towns Area has ever seen, Manock is a physical force for the Huskies. Natural talent aside, the sculpted senior has improved his rebounding technique and offensive repertoire by leaps and bounds, supplying a pair of 30-point games and posting a hyper-efficient field goal percentage. The 6-foot-4 forward leads all Athlete of the Year candidates with 15 double-doubles.
Manock had his best game against the brick house that is Erick Paye, posting 35 points and 13 rebounds in a 97-94 double-overtime win vs. Grand Forks Central. In the twilight of his senior season, Manock is still evolving off the dribble and turning the corner on scoring drives with the hunger of a Huskie great.
Manock doesn’t shoot the basketball from the outside, but his low-post area isn’t a black hole where the offense goes to die. The senior is well-versed in passing from the block, posting 12 multi-assist efforts. Defensively, Manock is a certified rim protector with nine multi-block performances, making him one of the top defenders in the EDC. The 2021-22 Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year is making his case for winter honors during an improved season for the Huskies.
Noah Christensen - NDSCS Wildcats
Christensen, a former NCAA DI recruit, transferred to NDSCS for the 2021-22 season after a public battle with mental health resulted in him stepping away from the game of basketball to reset and bring awareness to the issue. The multi-year hiatus has given Breckenridge’s native son a new outlook on the sport. The 6-foot-10 talent helped NDSCS rack up a 56-5 record across the past two seasons.
Christensen’s scoring average of 8.5 points per game doesn’t tell the whole story of a competitor with all the intangibles and a burning desire to win. He ranks top five in the Mon-Dak Conference in both rebounding (7.1 rpg) and blocks (1.3 bpg), while shooting north of 50% and upping his three-point numbers to 35%. The agile big is a nuisance guarding the ball in man-to-man and anchoring the zone defense, resulting in 1.2 steals per game.
He’s the best big in the Mon-Dak and he’s larger than life to the local kids who grew up watching him emerge as a Bob McDonald Award finalist and a two-time section champion at Breckenridge High School. Christensen graduated at 170 pounds and has completely transformed his body into a durable 220-pound machine, allowing him to play through a tibial stress sprain and a shoulder injury.
David Erlandson - Breck-Wahp Storm
The Storm freshman is in his third varsity season. Yes, you read that right, Erlandson has been grappling at the high school level since seventh grade. He was the only Breckenridge-Wahpeton wrestler to place at the NDHSAA Class A State Tournament, claiming fifth place on the 160-pound podium. Erlandson (30-18) was also the only athlete on his team to reach 30 wins, battling past a myriad of cuts and bruises to finish a fantastic campaign at the Fargodome.
Erlandson comes from a storied Breckenridge wrestling family. His brother, Daniel, holds the Breckenridge record for pins in a season and plays football at Jamestown University. His other brother, Stephen, was a state runner-up in wrestling and went on to play football at Northern State University. His father, Eric, is an assistant coach on the Storm.
The young buck showed an ability to battle from behind at the state tournament, staving off an upset bid in the opening round where his shoulders were nearly stuck to the mat. He pushed the No. 3 seed in his weight class in a 3-1 loss, while also snagging an overtime win under the bright lights of the Fargodome. Erlandson’s story is just beginning.
Landon Blaufuss - Breckenridge Cowboys
Blaufuss makes a second consecutive appearance in the “Final 5” after a fine football season landed him on the fall list. The post player missed the entire 2021-22 basketball season due to shoulder surgery, but showed little rust to begin his senior campaign, charging out of the gates like a prized bull.
Blaufuss has 13 double-doubles to his name and plays much bigger than his 6-foot-2 height. With legs built like tree trunks, the forward does a great job sealing defenders and turning his hips to attack the basket. Blaufuss is methodical offensively, working his way into the paint with dribble moves that lull the defense to sleep.
The senior is a short corner nightmare. If he catches the ball within seven feet of the hoop, forget about it, you’re getting buried beneath the basket for an easy two. Blaufuss has excellent hands on defense, accounting for 1.3 steals per game by disrupting post entry passes and outmuscling players on loose balls.
Caden Kappes - Wahpeton Huskies
Kappes accounts for 20 points per game between his scoring and assist numbers. Most importantly, the floor general doesn’t turn the ball over. He played the entire 44 minutes of Wahpeton’s double-overtime win vs. Central without a turnover.
Kappes drives the offense with a supercharged motor, maintaining his energy levels despite defending the other team’s best player on a nightly basis. It takes an enormous amount of energy to guard college-level ballers and sustain the stamina to knock down nearly 80% of your free throws on the other end. Kappes is a top-five free-throw shooter in the EDC and arguably the second-best passer behind Fargo Davies star recruit Mason Klabo.
The Huskie point guard ended his home career in sparkling fashion with a season-high 20 points in a 64-62 win vs. Fargo South. Kappes put the cherry on top of a signature performance with three makes from downtown.
The 2021-22 Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year is a leader in every sport he plays, holding down shortstop and linebacker positions in addition to his guard role during the winter months.