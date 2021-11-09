Final 5 Female Athletes of the Year announced

Aiyana Allard (Wahpeton) - Setters typically fill the assist column and contribute very little across other categories. Allard is a rare exception to that rule, stepping up admirably for the Wahpeton volleyball team in all aspects of the game. The senior was a two-time Daily News Athlete of the Week and exploded in the regular season finale with 38 assists, 15 kills and three aces.
Anaka Lysne (Wahpeton) - Lysne can drive the green, control her irons and putt for the win. The North Dakota Class A Powerade Outstanding Senior Athlete for girls golf placed fourth at the state tournament. The Huskies legend was also awarded Eastern Dakota Conference Senior Athlete of the Year. Lysne recorded three first-place finishes and came in second three other times.
Riley Finkral (Breckenridge) - The heartbeat of the Breckenridge Cowgirls volleyball team that reached the state tournament for the first time in 40 years, Finkral is a fearless libero with extreme athleticism in the back row. Finkral holds the school record for career digs and match digs. She recorded 49 digs against Section 6A rival Henning in the regular season, and followed that up with 43 in the Section 6A semifinals.
Camryn Kaehler (Breckenridge) - Breckenridge’s all-time leader in kills, Kaehler is appropriately nicknamed “Killer” for her ferocious swings at the net. The 5’10’’ senior is an all-around presence for the 29-2 Cowgirls. Kaehler showcased her versatility in the Section 6A Championship with 14 kills and 13 digs against No. 5-ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. Her trademark celebration of throwing up the No. 1 with her fingers when her team scores has become a symbol of success for the Cowgirls. Kaehler is a Class 1A All-State selection.
Bailee Brommenschenkel (NDSCS) - NDSCS volleyball is headed to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament for the fourth time in its history. The Wildcats have a diverse offense, but it’s the sophomore middle hitter Brommenschenkel from Ada, Minnesota, that dials it up on defense. Brommenschenkel’s 101 block attempts lead the team and rank top five in the Mon-Dak conference.
Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year will be announced Thursday, Nov. 11 on the Daily News Facebook at 11 p.m. A full-color story on our male and female winners will be published in the Goodlife section of Daily News Saturday, Nov. 21.
