Final additions made to Winter Athlete of the Year watch lists

Jaxson Riggs is a physical specimen as a freshman basketball player. His skills stand out, not only from a size perspective, but from the vantage point of versatility. He can knock down jumpers on the outside and play with his back to the basket on the interior.
Justice Christian was a late addition to our winter watch list last season as well. She had multiple Storm teammates ahead of her at that time, but the freshman has closed the gap with some fantastic performances this season.
Lataya "Chairman of the Boards" Lunneborg is a rebounding and shot-blocking specialist for the Lady Huskies. Her effort on the defensive side of the ball is something opponents are forced to account for.
Winter Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on current-season performances and are not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. The nine athletes listed below were selected as final additions to the candidate pool after further film review and analysis — rounding out the group of 51 athletes. Multiple players from our final additions advanced last season, including Jaida Fobb, who reached the "Top 10" list for Female Athlete of the Year.
Lunneborg has some of the weakest offensive numbers on the watch list, but her defense is paramount to the Huskies’ success. When the sophomore isn’t redirecting shots down low, she often drifts out to the arc to defend the best scorers in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Lunneborg averages 5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks. The sophomore posted a nice line of 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks Friday vs. Fargo Shanley.
Abby Johnson (Sr.) -Breckenridge Basketball - G/F
Another player struggling on the offensive side of the ball, Johnson has battled woeful shooting at times to assert herself as an impactful player for the 9-0 Cowgirls. Despite shooting under 30% from the floor, Johnson has maintained averages of 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals. Breckenridge went without its leading scorer (Parker Yaggie) at Rothsay and Johnson stepped up with a season-high 17 points, striking from deep with four 3-pointers.
Justice Christian (Fr.) -Breckenridge-Wahpeton Gymnastics
Christian is rapidly pushing her older teammates in the standings. The freshman gymnast has been a mainstay on the leaderboard this season, cracking the top five on several occasions. Most recently, she placed fourth with an all-around score of 32.100 at Three Rivers Gymnastics in Wahpeton. The storm prodigy is performing alongside proven talents like Hailee Hanson and Abbie Skovholt, something that bodes well for her development in the gym.
Arianna Berryhill (Fr.) -NDSCS Basketball - G
Berryhill brings in-state talent to the Wildcats by way of Bismarck, North Dakota. The former Legacy player is a dynamic piece in the NDSCS scheme, providing skills across the board as a combo guard. The redshirt freshman is averaging 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists, making more than one three per game and handling point guard duties when Charita “Tiny” Lewis needs a break. Berryhill averages 1.5 steals/blocks per game on the defensive side.
Quinn Neppl (Fr.) -NDSCS Basketball - G/F
Neppl hails from Maddock, North Dakota. The freshman guard is an efficient force at NDSCS, averaging 9.2 points on 48% shooting overall. Neppl gets her hands on nearly four boards per contest and logs almost two steals to round out a serviceable stat sheet. Lately, she’s been better than ever, averaging 20 points on the dot in her last two games.
Michael Peterson (Fr.) -Breckenridge-Wahpeton Hockey - F
Breckenridge-Wahpeton has lost 31 straight games, their last win coming Feb. 16, 2021, during a 1-14 season. The Blades have mustered just five goals during an 0-10 start to the 2022-23 season. Peterson leads the team with two goals and is one of only four Blades players to appear in every game, according to mnhockeyhub.com. He is the only skater on the roster included in our Winter Athlete of the Year Watch List. The team features 11 freshmen, meaning brighter days could certainly be on the horizon.
Jaxson Riggs (Fr.) -Breckenridge Basketball - G/F
Riggs missed time early in the season with injuries. The freshman has earned himself a large role over the past four games, averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. In comparison to his freshman counterparts, Riggs is put together like a brick house, checking in at approximately 6-foot-2, 185 pounds. His ability to play in the post has taken pressure off the Cowboys’ star center Landon Blaufuss. Riggs holds his own at the block, averaging 2.0 steals/blocks and committing less than two fouls per contest. He put together his best scoring game of the season Friday with 13 points vs. a tough Esko squad.
Devin Newsome (Fr.) -NDSCS Basketball - G
Newsome has a pretty pull-up jumper. The freshman from St. Paul, Minnesota, can stop and pop from anywhere inside the arc, showing off a vintage mid range touch. Newsome has been eased into steady minutes, scoring 7.4 points off the bench. He lands amongst our final additions due to consecutive strong games at the DCTC Classic in late December where Newsome scored 21 combined points and tallied six steals during a 2-0 showing for NDSCS.
Detavius Frierson (Fr.) -NDSCS Basketball - G/F
Frierson is another Wildcat who entered the year banged up. He’s coming along as the season progresses, providing multi-position skills. Standing at 6-foot-5 with the ball skills of smaller guards, Frierson’s 5.5 points per game is bound to rise down the back stretch of the schedule. He’s shooting 61% from the floor and 71.4% from the charity stripe, while chipping in 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals. Frierson is one of only a few players in the Twin Towns Area who can truly play all five positions on the floor.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.