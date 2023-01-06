Final additions made to Winter Athlete of the Year watch lists

Winter Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on current-season performances and are not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. The nine athletes listed below were selected as final additions to the candidate pool after further film review and analysis — rounding out the group of 51 athletes. Multiple players from our final additions advanced last season, including Jaida Fobb, who reached the "Top 10" list for Female Athlete of the Year.

Lataya Lunneborg (So.) - Wahpeton Basketball - PF/C

Lataya "Chairman of the Boards" Lunneborg is a rebounding and shot-blocking specialist for the Lady Huskies. Her effort on the defensive side of the ball is something opponents are forced to account for. 
Abby Johnson (10) is a true two-way player for the Cowgirls. The senior has a track record of winning in volleyball, softball and basketball, making her a valuable asset to the team. 
Justice Christian was a late addition to our winter watch list last season as well. She had multiple Storm teammates ahead of her at that time, but the freshman has closed the gap with some fantastic performances this season.
Berryhill keeps teams honest with a formidable outside shot, but it's her facilitating ways that make her a dynamic guard for the conference-leading Wildcats. 
Quinn Neppl is one of the more efficient scorers in the Twin Towns Area, knocking down nearly half of her shot attempts.
Michael Peterson (4) has been a rare bright spot for the Blades this season. He leads the team with two points and three shots on goal. 
Jaxson Riggs is a physical specimen as a freshman basketball player. His skills stand out, not only from a size perspective, but from the vantage point of versatility. He can knock down jumpers on the outside and play with his back to the basket on the interior.
Devin Newsome has acclimated himself to the Wildcats' offense, becoming a key part of another strong crop of North Dakota State College of Science guards.
Detavius Frierson drives the lane at Ed Werre Arena during an NJCAA basketball game vs. DCTC. The NDSCS freshman is getting healthier and more productive as the winter rolls on. 


