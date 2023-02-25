Finding Fobb: Wahpeton junior shines without a spotlight
Buy Now

Jaida Fobb (center) laughs during a break at NDSU Sprint Camp. Fobb is wearing a shirt from the Arizona Grand Gymnastics Invitational.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

It’s five degrees outside on a Sunday morning as Wahpeton High School junior Jaida Fobb tosses her gym bag into the car and travels up Interstate 29 to Fargo. The highly-motivated gymnast and track prospect is headed to North Dakota State University to participate in a track and field camp with a small number of athletes.

Fobb is used to the routine, riding in the passenger seat as her mother, Renata, drives her to year-round gymnastics practices that take up to 20-30 hours per week. The teenager has her drivers license, but uses the 90-minute round trip to Fargo as an opportunity to do homework, striding toward her goal of becoming a valedictorian. Fobb currently ranks second in her class academically.

Finding Fobb: Wahpeton junior shines without a spotlight
Buy Now

Fobb navigates footwork drills like a gazelle in the wild, naturally gifted and well-suited for track and field after spending most of her life as a competitive gymnast. Fobb is gearing up for the high school track season.
Finding Fobb: Wahpeton junior shines without a spotlight

Fobb prepares to fly in one of her first attempts at the pole vault. 
Finding Fobb: Wahpeton junior shines without a spotlight

Jaida Fobb has a long list of accomplishments in her USA Gymnastics career. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 