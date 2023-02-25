Finding Fobb: Wahpeton junior shines without a spotlight

It’s five degrees outside on a Sunday morning as Wahpeton High School junior Jaida Fobb tosses her gym bag into the car and travels up Interstate 29 to Fargo. The highly-motivated gymnast and track prospect is headed to North Dakota State University to participate in a track and field camp with a small number of athletes.
Fobb is used to the routine, riding in the passenger seat as her mother, Renata, drives her to year-round gymnastics practices that take up to 20-30 hours per week. The teenager has her drivers license, but uses the 90-minute round trip to Fargo as an opportunity to do homework, striding toward her goal of becoming a valedictorian. Fobb currently ranks second in her class academically.
“You learn a lot about your child when you’re in the car (together) all the time,” Renata said. “You have those tough conversations when you have a bad practice, and the good conversations when things go really well — just dealing with those emotions — I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Finding Fobb is an elusive task for Wahpeton sports fans. Stories of her athleticism trickle through the conversations of her peers and parents, and videos of her mesmerizing gymnastics routines turn heads on social media. A magnet to the toughest competition, Jaida migrates by design, traveling to all corners of the United States with the Fargo-based American Gold Gymnastics team.
“My favorite memories from gymnastics come from our team travel trips. Over my time on the 8-10 teams, those trips were when our team connected and had a good time together,” Jaida said.
“She’s seen more of the United States than I have at just 15 years old. As a parent, you always want your kids to do more than what you did, but also the friendships that have been created, the lifelong relationships and skills she’s learned from sports — I would never have thought of it,” Jaida’s father, Yoney, said.
Jaida is a hidden gem in the local sports scene, and isn’t one to brag about her athletic exploits. She shines without a spotlight, earning several top-10 finishes in the USA Gymnastics Level 10 ranks, the highest standard of competition. Her humble nature is something that makes Yoney very proud.
“I’ll never forget saying, ‘You don’t want people to know you’re a gymnast and what you do, but you want them to know you as ‘Jaida with her nose in the book?’ We just laughed and it was a really cool moment that will always remain in my heart. It was like, wow, she really doesn’t do it for notoriety,” Yoney said.
Now, Jaida has chosen to hang up the leotard and focus on her track career, getting a leg up on the rest of the Eastern Dakota Conference field with indoor training sessions this winter.
“It was a hard decision. I think I realized how much I truly loved track and field when I was injured. The last two track seasons being cut short due to injuries really bummed me out and I missed it,” Jaida said. “I also want to compete in track and field in college, so I felt it was time to shift my focus and hopefully get some good official times and numbers recorded.”
Jaida has seldom competed in her hometown of Wahpeton over the past couple years, but she is without a doubt one of the city’s top athletes.
There are limits to the geographical aspect of Wahpeton. Athletic facilities are lacking and, quite frankly, high-level competition between athletes in the offseason is at an all-time low. With spring sports on the horizon, Fobb hopes her recent training leads to positive results in a Huskie purple track uniform.
“My biggest goal for the upcoming track and field season is to just stay healthy and complete a full season. I am yet to have a healthy high school season,” Jaida said. “The last two years, I battled ankle injuries, and a hip injury that shortened or ended my season. A few of my other goals are to go to state in all my events and to become a better pole vaulter.”
Jaida excelled at the NDSU Pole Vault camp recently, using her elite body awareness and muscle memory from gymnastics to make a smooth transition. The junior runs like a deer in relay events, but is always looking to add to her resume in the field categories. Her scholarly demeanor serves her well in learning new skills.
“The coach was singing her praises on how she picked up on stuff a lot faster than any athlete he’s worked with, on the technical things,” Renata said. “She learned a lot more in two hours than most kids learn in a season.”
“To me, (pole vaulting) is very similar to getting a new skill in gymnastics, so I am determined to perfect it and become better,” Jaida said.
Renata is most proud of her daughter’s resiliency in the face of injuries. Three years ago, Jaida was ranked No. 4 heading into USA Gymnastics regionals, before breaking her ankle and abruptly ending her hopes to qualify for nationals.
“That’s the year she had a fluke incident, flung off the bars and broke her ankle,” Renata said. “At the state meet, she hit her beam routine for the first time that season and had her best all-around score. That state meet in general was probably one of my favorite moments. She broke her ankle, came back and made it to Level 10 the next season. To me, that’s huge, coming off of a broken bone and having to get all the skills she had back, on top of upgrading to new skills.”
Growing up, Jaida never shied away from competition. She comes from a winning lineage, as Renata played volleyball at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and Yoney played football at NDSCS and East Central Oklahoma.
“I think the big thing for her is the challenge. Ever since she was in kindergarten, if she was told she couldn’t do it — she did it,” Yoney said. “For many years I was a girl dad. I instilled in my girls that there is nothing a man can do that they can’t do. I really made sure they were confident that there was gender equality in whatever they would go at. There were times where that stuck with her and she wouldn’t lose a race to a boy.”
From Chicago to Arizona, the Fobbs have traveled thousands of miles to support Jaida's gymnastics career. Jaida’s highest all-around score at USAG Level 10 is 34.225. She holds impressive marks of 9.325 in floor and 9.150 in vault. As a runner, Jaida set a personal best in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01 her sophomore season. Her advice to aspiring athletes? “Learn to enjoy the things you hate to do, and jump rope!”
Jaida credits her parents with helping mold her into the driven athlete she is today.
“They have supported me in everything I have done, through little kid basketball to my pursuit in gymnastics and track,” Jaida said. “They always taught me to do what makes me happy and they stood by my side through everything. Also, my grandparents. My grandma(s) have been a huge help to get me to practice, which has allowed my parents to chase my younger sisters and brother around in their activities.”
Jaida’s offseason hours preparing her mind and body for a complete track and field season should provide Wahpeton fans a delightful display of speed, longevity and explosiveness. If there’s anything we’ve learned from her previous setbacks, it’s that Jaida blocks out the noise and stays focused on getting better.