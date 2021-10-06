Finkral joins 1,000 Club in Breck win

WADENA-DEER CREEK, Minn. — Riley Finkral needed 24 digs to become the first player in Breckenridge school history to reach 1,000. She nailed that number Tuesday, Oct. 5 in a sweep of Wadena-Deer Creek, joining her head coach, Margaret Wilson, and Brooke Busse as the only players in program history to reach 1,000 in any statistical category.
Wilson and Busse reached the 1,000 mark in career assists.
“Riley is the team spark plug! Her teammates look to her to lead them,” Wilson said. “You need a little boost of confidence, Riley will give it you. You want to know where to hit the ball to score, Riley will tell you. You want to hear a really bad dad joke, Riley’s got ‘em! She plays with confidence, composure, and is a competitor. She’s a true captain and we are very grateful for everything she does for the team. Congratulations to Riley for all her successes so far this season and those to come. We are not done yet.”
Breckenridge held on for opening set wins of 25-19 and 25-23, before putting the Wolverines away in a decisive 25-16 third set.
Camryn Kaehler tallied a dozen digs on her ledger, continuing to showcase premium power on the outside for Breckenridge. She was multi-dimensional in this one, serving four aces and adding 15 digs as a two-way tool for the 19-0 Cowgirls.
Abby Johnson did her part to secure the victory with eight kills and 12 digs. Victoria Undem played an aggressive match with seven kills, followed by Lauren Beyer (5) and Ana Erickson (4).
Breckenridge is back in action Thursday, Oct. 7 in a home tilt vs. Perham, Minnesota, First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Perham is 7-11 overall on the season.
