'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Winter Sports Athlete of the Year is back in full swing for the 2022-23 season. Daily News has narrowed the field to 15 of the finest athletes in the Twin Towns Area. Top from left: Andrew Withuski, Micah Swallow, Peyton Newbern, Alex Sanchez and Cam Nieto. Bottom from left: Ethan Manock, Noah Christensen and Weston Jensen.

 Photos By Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Editor’s note: Winter Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on current-season performances and are not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. The following athletes were selected as “First 15” finalists based on several determining factors including individual/team success, notable performances, leadership/impact, film review and conversations with coaches.

 

'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Breckenridge's native son, Noah Christensen, has found a home at NDSCS. He's become the best big man in the Mon-Dak Conference and remains one of the most intelligent basketball players to grace the Twin Towns Area. 
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Micah Swallow uncorks an open three from the corner. It's not like closing the gap would be a better option for the defense, because the sophomore can also score off the dribble, making him a dynamic threat for the Wildcats. 
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Agwa Nywesh can play both guard positions and dishes out assists at an impressive rate. His offensive bag is diverse and his play has NDSCS leading the Mon-Dak Conference. 
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Kaleb Larson tormented the Huskies during his time in the Eastern Dakota Conference at West Fargo Sheyenne. Wahpeton folks ought to watch him play at Ed Werre Arena, because he's even better now. 
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Peyton Newbern glides through the lane with moves that are smooth as butter. Watching his footwork is like playing an old school jazz song, the rhythm is right when the freshman is firing on all cylinders. 
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year

Landon 'Lando' Blaufuss is simply a craftsman in the paint, building a toolshed of moves that have proven to be unstoppable for opposing defenses. 
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

I used this photo last week, but I'm using it again because it's a perfect description of how Alex Sanchez finishes his shots. The senior keeps an impressive focus on the rim when weaving through contact and banking home difficult jumpers in the lane. 
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Daymon Smith's arrival to varsity stardom has been a major storyline this season. The Breckenridge senior is making sure everyone knows his name, cashing threes in the grills of defenders across the Heart O' Lakes Conference.
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Real basketball buffs know that defense wins championships at the high school level. While Breckenridge may be out of contention this season, it isn't because of Cam Nieto. The senior is a defensive stalwart known for jamming players up.
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Weston Jensen is progressing well as a junior for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm, proving to be a bankable option for the developing co-op. 
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

David Erlandson is cerebral and strong. He's also a really nice kid. Don't let the demeanor fool you, however, because the freshman is all business when he hits the mat. Flattening opponents has become the norm for the prodigy. 
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Andrew Withuski slides over to protect the corner of the net. The Blades senior ranks sixth in the state of Minnesota with 705 saves.
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Caden Kappes can defend the length of the court and gives 100% energy for all 36 minutes of the game. The Wahpeton senior is also one of the top passers in the EDC.
'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year
Buy Now

Caden Hockert somehow gets his jumper off over a Valley City defender. The Wahpeton sharpshooter has been lights out as of late, knocking down 11 threes in his last two appearances. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 