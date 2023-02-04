'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year

Editor’s note: Winter Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on current-season performances and are not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. The following athletes were selected as “First 15” finalists based on several determining factors including individual/team success, notable performances, leadership/impact, film review and conversations with coaches.
Noah Christensen (So.) - NDSCS - C/F
When you think about it, Christensen has spent his entire life winning. Dating back to his freshman season at Breckenridge High School, he has a 130-35 record on the hardwood. Early-season injuries put a drag on Christensen’s overall numbers, but the 6-foot-10 post ranks fifth in Mon-Dak Conference rebounding (6.8 rpg), 11th in shooting percentage (50.0) and second in blocks (1.1 bpg). His scoring average is up to 8.6 points after a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double vs. the Tetons.
Micah Swallow (So.) - NDSCS - G/F
Swallow is a microwave on offense, cooking teams with his efficient scoring. The springy sophomore from Rapid City, South Dakota, leads the Wildcats in scoring at 16.1 points per game, while adding 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.1 steals. Swallow ranks ninth in Mon-Dak scoring, getting it done with a 47% shooting percentage. Lose him in transition, and Swallow will punch home dunk after dunk. Defensively, he ranks fourth in Mon-Dak steals (2.5 spg).
Agwa Nywesh (So.) NDSCS - G
Nywesh averaged 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds across 19 games at Nebraska Community College. NDSCS scooped him up and awarded him a large role this season, getting an aggressive and experienced guard. Nywesh averages 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while leading all Wildcats and ranking third in Mon-Dak steals (2.7 spg). Nywesh has elite acceleration, blowing by defenders to draw fouls. He’s also a capable outside shooter, knocking down 1.6 threes per contest and delighting fans with his alley-oop passes.
Kaleb Larson (Fr.) - NDSCS - G
Hailing from West Fargo Sheyenne High School, Larson is your prototypical “3 & D” player, leading NDSCS with 2.3 triples per game and knocking them down at a 42% clip. Larson is a premium defender, which Head Coach Stu Engen credits most for his steady role. The marksman averages 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals. He’s also turning the corner and attacking the basket more as his freshman season progresses.
Peyton Newbern (Fr.) - NDSCS - G
Newbern’s game isn’t flashy, it’s simply smooth. The freshman from New Hope, Minnesota, hopscotches through traffic with a penchant for scoring off the drive. He knows his role in the offense and plays it well, penetrating the lane to provide open looks for shooters. Newbern averages 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals. The guard ranks ninth in Mon-Dak shooting percentage (50.8).
Landon Blaufuss (Sr.) - Breckenridge - F/C
Blaufuss is an offensive juggernaut when left one-on-one and remains a serviceable scorer when teams double and triple him in the paint. Built like a boulder, Blaufuss can play the center spot at 6-foot-2, showcasing the spin moves of a guard and backing defenders down with relative ease. He’s a truly ambidextrous scorer, with one of the best reverse layups in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference. The sturdy senior averages 14.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals.
Alex Sanchez (Sr.) - Breckenridge - G/F
It turns out that Sanchez’ junior season was just a primer for a big-time senior year. The lanky leaper has a bit of DeMar DeRozan to his game, embracing jump shots and finishing over the top of defenders in the intermediate range. Sanchez has evolved into a complete asset, averaging 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals. The senior has one 30-point game and six games of 15 or more points this season.
Daymon Smith (Sr.) - Breckenridge - PG/SG
Smith has never seen a shot he didn’t like. That’s because he can make them from just about anywhere, racking up 54 threes this season for an average of 15.0 points per game. Smith has made multiple threes in 14 games, including a sensational 7-for-13 performance in a 98-92 overtime win at Underwood. The senior is worth the price of admission, as he continues to put the finishing touches on one of the greatest shooting seasons in Breckenridge history.
Cam Nieto (Sr.) - Breckenridge - G
Nieto went from trucking foes on the football field to putting ball handlers in a box on the hardwood. His defensive effort is tiring to watch and absolutely breaks the will of opposing guards. The 5-foot-11 scrapper has the strength and discipline to wall up against interior players, winning battles at the block despite jostling with players 6-foot-5 or taller. The senior is coming into his own on the offensive end, too, scoring in double figures three times in his last five games, upping his averages to 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals.
Weston Jensen (Jr.) Breckenridge-Wahpeton - Wrestler
Jensen is the top junior on a Storm squad without any seniors, making him the big dog on campus at 145 pounds. Jensen continues adding to his arsenal, becoming more than a one-takedown gimmick for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton grapplers. Sporting a 20-16 record, Jensen has six pins and typically warms up as the match rolls on, scoring over 100 points in the latter rounds. The veteran battled to an 8-6 decision victory over Espen Kunze of Valley City to finish fifth at the Storhaug Invitational in Lisbon, North Dakota.
David Erlandson (Fr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton - Wrestler
Coming from a prestigious athletic and academic family, Erlandson is physically and mentally sound beyond his years. The freshman leads Breckenridge-Wahpeton with a 24-14 record, including runner-up performances at the Gadberry Invite and, most recently, the Larimore Invitational, ironing out a pin vs. Cal Bratton of Fargo North at the 3:22 mark.
Andrew Withuski (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton - G
Withuski is a three-sport athlete, excelling in tennis, track and field, and hockey. He’s been on losing teams across the board for much of his high school career — 37 consecutive losses on the ice — but keeps coming back for more and proving his worth as a top athlete. Withuski helped Breckenridge-Wahpeton snap a painful losing streak and continues to be one of the top goalies in Section 6A, leading all netminders with 705 saves. The Blades battery has seven games of 40 saves and four games with 50.
Caden Kappes (Sr.) Wahpeton - PG
Kappes has a workmanlike demeanor, getting the job done in a consistent manner. He ranks second in EDC assists (4.2 apg), approaching double-doubles with his selfless and accurate passing. Kappes does a fine job defensively when guarding future NCAA players on a nightly basis. He also leads the EDC in free-throw percentage (83.3), while averaging 8.6 points and 2.0 steals.
Caden Hockert (Sr.) - Wahpeton - SG
Without Hockert’s ability to score points in bunches and stretch the floor for a stable of bigs, Wahpeton would be a marginal offensive threat. His shooting numbers (33% FG) leave something to be desired, but that’s to be expected when operating as the only focal point behind the arc. He ranks 11th in EDC scoring average, despite fervent attempts to chase him off the perimeter. Hockert holds conference marks of 16.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals. The shooting specialist has five games of 20 or more points and a season-high of 30 on the road at West Fargo High School.
Ethan Manock (Sr.) - Wahpeton - PF
Manock defies gravity and protects the rim like a priceless artifact. The senior leads the EDC in rebounding at 13.1 boards per game, two more than the closest competitor. Manock ranks 15th in scoring (15.0 ppg), fifth in blocks (1.4) and fifth in shooting percentage (54.2). The elevator athlete has 97 blocks in his career, the most in Wahpeton history. Manock owns the paint with 12 double-doubles and seven multi-block games, dunking on those who dare to cross his path.
Statistics are current through the selection date, Wednesday, Feb. 1. Stats may be incomplete due to the varying collection and reporting methods between each sports program. Stats are considered unofficial.