Five Cowboys named for Midwest District Player of the Year

The Breckenridge Cowboys are still showing how good they have been this season, on the field and in the classroom. They have totaled eight All-District and honorable mentions for the 2020 season. Here are some of the players that made the Midwest All-District team:
• Cooper Yaggie – Senior – QB/SS
• Gavin Johnson – Senior – OL/DL
• Connor Twidwell – Senior – TE/LB
• Jacob Vizenor – Senior – WR
• Daniel Erlandson – Senior – FB/DE
Yaggie was one of two quarterbacks mentioned for All-District this season. Johnson and Twidwell will both be teammates at Minnesota State University Moorhead next season. Jacob Vizenor was an obvious choice for All-District as he was the Cowboys’ most talented offensive player on the roster. Both Vizenor and Yaggie made the Cowboys one of the most dynamic offenses in Minnesota Section 6A Conference.
Along with those awards, each player also earned Midwest District player of the year at each position. Yaggie was named co-quarterback of the year while Vizenor was named receiver of the year. Nieto was named running back of the year, Erlandson was named defensive lineman of the year and Johnson was named offensive lineman of the year. All five Cowboys totaled out the most “Player of the Year” awards in the Midwest District.
The Cowboys totaled three All-District honorable mentions. Here is who made the list:
• Jonah Christensen – Senior – OL/DL
• Jared Aamold – Senior – OL/DL
• Chris Nieto – Senior – RB/LB
Christensen and Aamold were the heart of both sides of the ball. They were key to the success to the Cowboys’ championship season. On the offensive side of the ball, they gave quarterback Cooper Yaggie a very comfortable pocket, especially when he had room to rush the ball up the field. Nieto had himself a big year until his season ended because of an injury. He played in four games and if the injury doesn’t happen, he could make a case for being a member of the All-District team.
As great as the Cowboys were on the field, they were even better off of the field. The team totaled 10 All-Academic honors, which was the second most in the conference. Here is the full list of All-Academic honors:
• Daniel Erlandson, senior
• Adam Ohm, senior
• Ben Krump, senior
• Sebastian Anderson, senior
• Connor Twidwell, senior
• Gavin Johnson, senior
• Cooper Yaggie, senior
• Dallen Ernst, sophomore
• Alex Ohm, sophomore
• Gavin Pederson, sophomore
This senior class was a great example on the field and in the classroom. The high academic standards of this team are the reason why there are plenty of players with college football offers and a reason why there could be a set standard for this team for years to come. Yaggie, Twidwell, Erlandson and Johnson are the only four players who made both an All-District and All-Academic teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.