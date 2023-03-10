Five NDSCS players earn all-conference honors

Five Wildcats made the Mon-Dak All-Conference list after the North Dakota State College of Science men and women ran through the Region XIII Tournament unscathed. Lady Wildcats Head Coach Park Masterson and Wildcats frontman Stu Engen were named Coaches of the Year.
The women’s team saw Grace Massaquoi and Ivy Fox garner first-team selections. Charita “Tiny” Lewis landed on the second team.
Massaquoi, a freshman from Minneapolis, averages 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 steals. The forward has 12 double-doubles heading into the district championship game. Fox, a freshman from White Shield, North Dakota, averages 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals. The forward also has 12 double-doubles this season.
Lewis, a freshman from St. Cloud, averages 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals. The point guard has reached double-digit points in 24 games.
The Wildcat men featured two names on the first team, Micah Swallow and Agwa Nywesh. Peyton Newbern was named to the second team.
Swallow, a sophomore from Rapid City, South Dakota, averages 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He scored 29 points in the Region XIII Championship game vs. Dawson Community College. Nywesh, a sophomore transfer from Austin, Minnesota, averages 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Nywesh can play all three perimeter spots and leads the NDSCS defensive effort.
Newbern, a freshman from New Hope, Minnesota, averages 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. The point guard is shooting 51.5% from the field and tossing alley-oop lobs to his acrobatic teammates above the rim.
NDSCS will host the North Central District Championship games at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11. The No. 22-ranked Lady ‘Cats (28-4) start the slate vs. Highland Community College (14-15). The Wildcat men (29-3) play Southeastern Community College (24-8) in the second game.
Winners will advance to the NJCAA DI National Tournament. The women’s tournament is in Lubbock, Texas. The men’s tournament is in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.