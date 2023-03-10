Five NDSCS players earn all-conference honors
From left: Charita 'Tiny' Lewis, Grace Massaquoi and Ivy Fox.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Five Wildcats made the Mon-Dak All-Conference list after the North Dakota State College of Science men and women ran through the Region XIII Tournament unscathed. Lady Wildcats Head Coach Park Masterson and Wildcats frontman Stu Engen were named Coaches of the Year.

The women’s team saw Grace Massaquoi and Ivy Fox garner first-team selections. Charita “Tiny” Lewis landed on the second team.

Micah Swallow (3) and Agwa Nywesh (10) made the NDSCS backcourt proud by earning Mon-Dak All-Conference nods. 
Peyton Newbern (1) has plenty of reason to celebrate after leading NDSCS into the district title game and earning second-team all-conference. 


