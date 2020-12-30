Fleck reportedly draws NFL interest

Minnesota football Head Coach P.J. Fleck is drawing interest from an NFL team according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Fleck, 40, has transformed both Western Michigan and Minnesota's programs into powerhouses in their conference. In 2019, Fleck led the Gophers to their first AP Top 10 finish since 1962.
Fleck could be a big addition for a team seeking a culture change for next season. If he does leave Minnesota, there are a good amount of coaches that could replace him that are on the market. Gus Malzahn and Kevin Sumlin are two big names who were fired at two Power 5 schools in Auburn and Arizona.
Fleck could have the same effect that Matt Rhule has with the Carolina Panthers right now. Some NFL team that may be looking for new head coaches this offseason are the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and many others that will have openings after week 17.
