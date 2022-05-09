Fliflet on fire as Wahpeton sweeps South

Wahpeton picked up a pair of Eastern Dakota Conference baseball victories Thursday, May 5, at Fargo South. The Huskies beat the Bruins 11-3 and 8-2.
Jackson Fliflet continued to rake, slashing 4 for 6 with four RBIs and a pair of doubles. The junior catcher is batting .472 through 14 games and leads Wahpeton in hits (17), doubles (7) and RBIs (12). He is entrenched in the middle of Wahpeton’s order with a .667 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .578.
Thursday’s opener was a diverse game from the Huskies’ batsmen. Six separate hitters drove in at least one run and eight players scored in the contest. Riley Thimjon, Gavin Schroeder and Fliflet tallied two runs apiece, while Tori Uhlich and Fliflet each posted multi-hit efforts.
Caden Hockert tossed a complete game. His final line on the hill was seven innings pitched, four hits, zero earned runs, four strikeouts and three walks. He finished the game with 87 pitches, 58 of them for strikes.
In the nightcap, Uhlich led Wahpeton with a 2-for-3 performance, driving in two. Uhlich is hitting .390 on the season and leads the team in runs (16) and walks (7). Schroeder went 0 for 6 in the doubleader, but managed four runs by reaching twice on errors and drawing a pair of walks. The duo has played a major role on the basepaths for the Huskies.
Josiah Hofman (3.1 IP, H, 2 ER, 3 Ks, 3 BB) and Schroeder (1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB) split the pitching duties in Wahpeton’s evening victory.
Wahpeton dropped two EDC games Friday, May 6, to West Fargo by scores of 5-4 and 7-3. The Huskies are 6-8 and host Fargo Davies at 5 p.m. Friday, May 13.
