Wahpeton native Jaida Fobb was one of over 200 level nine gymnasts and four different groups and 45 different clubs competing in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Metroplex Challenge held Saturday, Feb. 13.

In Fobb’s group, she competed with American Gold Gymnastics out of Fargo, North Dakota, and competed against 55 other gymnasts in 15 different groups. In her group, she placed second in the vault, second in bars, third in beam, fifth in floor and earned a third place all around finish. As a team, American Gold Gymnastics placed second. 

Tags

Load comments