Jim Sturdevant has been a servant leader in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton community for a long time, supervising the fifth and sixth grade tackle football program for 40-plus years. On Tuesday, Oct. 19 the Chahinkapa Park football field was named “Jim Sturdevant Field” in tribute to the lovable league founder.
Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer delivered opening remarks on Sturdevant’s legacy and Wahpeton’s Ryan Smith, four-time Division One football national champion and former CFL professional wide receiver, highlighted Sturdevant’s influence on his career.
When a young Smith couldn’t be present on equipment day, Sturdevant made arrangements to get the future pro fitted with pads outside of practice so he could start with the other kids.
“Jim handed me my helmet and my pads and I was on top of the world. I felt like Superman,” Smith said. “I went home and told my parents, ‘Jim gave me my stuff, let’s go play some football!’ That’s where it all started.”
Smith elaborated on the widespread impact of Sturdevant’s consistent efforts — day after day, week after week, year after year … decade after decade.
“Think about how many young children, parents and coaches he’s impacted. From day one to year 40 … try to wrap your head around that,” Smith said. “To be a part of it, I’m very fortunate. Jim’s hard work and dedication doesn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated.”
Sturdevant started the program in 1981, when Wahpeton only had seventh grade flag football and tackle football started at the eighth grade level. Jim saw what bigger cities were doing to implement tackle football programs and took the initiative to start one here.
“Jim has been in our youth sports program longer than anyone in our city,” Beyer said. “Jim actually went up to Fargo to see how they were doing things so that we could do it down here.”
Sturdevant thanked his family and fought back tears as he said he will miss serving in his role as a mentor to many.
“I’m the only one that stuck around, those other guys left me a long time ago,” Sturdevant joked. “I’ve enjoyed it a lot, especially when the kids have little ouches and helmets not fitting right and everything.”
Both Breckenridge and Wahpeton have seen their fair share of successful seasons in the past 40 years with Jim at the core of youth football in the community. While the skills Jim taught were certainly important, it’s the fun memories that last forever.
“We just wanted to teach some fundamentals. Get you in the right stances, learn how to block, how to tackle and to have a lot of fun. That’s the important thing about football, you need to have a lot of fun,” Sturdevant said.
The bonds formed in the Twin Town Football League stretch throughout the area, as Sturdevant made it a mission to incorporate surrounding towns into the league.
“One thing I really like about this program is that we mix the kids up,” Sturdevant said. “We’ve got Breckenridge kids playing with Wahpeton kids on the same team. Colfax kids have been with us for about 10 years now and prior to that Fairmount and Wyndmere brought some kids before they started their own program. I hear it a lot when they get older, they remember playing with each other.”
With Sturdevant stepping down as the shining figure of youth football in Breckenridge-Wahpeton, it’s safe to assume his smiling face and upbeat attitude will still find its way to the football field every once in awhile.
“I told Tavio (Hopkins) tonight, I am on call,” Sturdevant joked.
Following the field dedication, the Green Team defeated the Purple Team, 14-0, to win the Twin Town League Championship. Joel Lopez scored on a toss play in the first half and came down with two interceptions in the contest. Paxton Yaggie put on a show with several juke moves and a game-sealing touchdown on a quarterback keeper late in the second half.
HD video from the championship game can be found below this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.