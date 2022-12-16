For the sake of sports, preserve its history
Dean Kappes (above, right) should be the legendary slugger whose numbers modern day players hope to replicate, but is he? With the abysmal history of record keeping in the Twin Towns, the former MLB draftee is one of many all-time greats getting no respect.

For the sake of sports, we need to preserve local history. Statistics are one of the core components of sports lore, providing comparative and celebratory achievements for future generations to reference. Stats set the standard of excellence for teams, towns and competitors. When the lights go out in the gymnasium, and the years pass us by, statistics tell a story of their own about athletes from the past.

Unfortunately, many area sports like Breckenridge-Wahpeton hockey, Breckenridge baseball (legion and high school) and Twin Towns Area gymnastics have little historical records posted for the public. If notable numbers from the past are buried in some dusty scorebook, they should be unearthed immediately and plastered on the school walls next to basketball, volleyball, track, wrestling, etc. For the sake of legacy alone, we need to do a better job as a community when it comes to chronicling sports statistics.

MLB draftee and Breckenridge High School catcher Dean Kappes, whose son Preston also played for Breckenridge from 2008-11, is widely regarded as the greatest baseball player on either side of the river. Unfortunately, his full body of work, including statistics and awards, are not immortalized by his alma mater. 
Kevin Hiedeman, known for his diving interceptions, is a popular name in the Daily News archives from 1981-1984.
Reagan Wohlers has scored 89 points dating back to the start of last season, a junior year which saw her tally 43 goals in 21 games. Where does she rank on the all-time list for the Blades? The program's transition from 19U to Minnesota State High School League play muddies that question and makes tracking down stats difficult. 


