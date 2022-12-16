For the sake of sports, preserve its history

Dean Kappes (above, right) should be the legendary slugger whose numbers modern day players hope to replicate, but is he? With the abysmal history of record keeping in the Twin Towns, the former MLB draftee is one of many all-time greats getting no respect.
MLB draftee and Breckenridge High School catcher Dean Kappes, whose son Preston also played for Breckenridge from 2008-11, is widely regarded as the greatest baseball player on either side of the river. Unfortunately, his full body of work, including statistics and awards, are not immortalized by his alma mater.
Reagan Wohlers has scored 89 points dating back to the start of last season, a junior year which saw her tally 43 goals in 21 games. Where does she rank on the all-time list for the Blades? The program's transition from 19U to Minnesota State High School League play muddies that question and makes tracking down stats difficult.
For the sake of sports, we need to preserve local history. Statistics are one of the core components of sports lore, providing comparative and celebratory achievements for future generations to reference. Stats set the standard of excellence for teams, towns and competitors. When the lights go out in the gymnasium, and the years pass us by, statistics tell a story of their own about athletes from the past.
Unfortunately, many area sports like Breckenridge-Wahpeton hockey, Breckenridge baseball (legion and high school) and Twin Towns Area gymnastics have little historical records posted for the public. If notable numbers from the past are buried in some dusty scorebook, they should be unearthed immediately and plastered on the school walls next to basketball, volleyball, track, wrestling, etc. For the sake of legacy alone, we need to do a better job as a community when it comes to chronicling sports statistics.
Dean Kappes was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 23rd round of the 1981 MLB Amateur Draft. There’s a framed photo of the star slugger behind a glass display in the halls of Breckenridge High School, but where’s his complete numbers; doubles, walks, defensive assists? For a player drafted to the professional ranks right in our own backyard, it seems asinine that student athletes with big league aspirations have no access to admire his accomplishments.
“Take a 4-run homer by Kappes, add 4 Moorhead baserunners thrown out by the Breck catcher, and what have you got? Consecutive victory No. 4 by the Cowboys over the Spuds,” Daily News Writer Jeff Falkingham penned in 1981.
According to Daily News archives, Kappes batted .540 as a senior, smashing a school record 14 home runs and collecting 42 RBI. There’s no mention of slugging, on-base or fielding percentages. These stats have come to dominate what we know about the game of baseball, and we have none to commemorate the greatest players in our community.
I’d be willing to bet many of today’s Twin Town students have no idea there was once a Breckenridge senior drafted by the Twins. In fact, Jerry Matejka, a left-handed pitcher from Breckenridge, was also drafted by the Twins in the 34th round in 1973.
Kevin Hiedeman pulled down 22 career interceptions for the Cowboys, including 11 in one season. The all-state talent is surely the record holder at Breckenridge, but what other players rank behind him on the list? Where do Hiedeman’s 11 touchdown receptions in a single season rank? There’s no way of telling. We have thrown away decades of stats. The teenagers playing sports in the same gyms and on the same fields today, have no idea of the greatness and dominance that preceded them. Surely this is a detriment to sustaining sports culture. Breckenridge doesn’t even have an athletic or academic hall of fame.
Hiedeman has amassed over 300 wins as head coach of the Breckenridge High School and Post 53 American Legion Baseball teams. He asked around in searching for records from previous tenures, but quickly realized they aren’t stored in a physical or digital archive.
“There is nothing … zero. Wouldn’t it be great to know?,” Hiedeman asked. “Guys like Bryan Jacklitch, who probably don’t get enough credit, could just take over a game on their own. Those are the guys people remember. Dean Kappes was something to watch. He didn’t just hit home runs, he hit bombs — it was like watching Barry Bonds. Jay Ovsak was really good, he pitched at Mankato. We had some incredible athletes, and not just one-sport athletes, people who played across the board.”
In today’s world, most teams use stat-keeping services like Hudl, Digital Scout and GameChanger. Sure, these weren’t around back in the day. Which is why we need your help in amassing accurate records for all the local programs.
I personally declared Reagan Wohlers as the B-W Blades hockey record holder with 67 points last season. I received an email notifying me that, in fact, Megan Meyer had scored more than 100 points in a season during her career. The problem is, a visit to the Blades website and other hockey sites covering Minnesota and North Dakota high schools, doesn’t yield results. Even the 2018-19 Sports Preview published by Daily News stated the duo of Hannah and Megan Meyer “led the team in scoring last year,” without any supporting numbers provided by the program.
When Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson made a field goal for Breckenridge this year, dozens of people, including the star kicker himself, dubbed it “The first Cowboy field goal in 20 seasons.” It had certainly been awhile, but Breckenridge Assistant Coach Joel Herder recalled shortly after the game that Alex Jenson booted a field goal in 2007. Some readers suggested there were more field goals in the years following. There’s no ability to fact check this because kicking numbers are not readily available anywhere.
How many 1,000-yard rushers does Breckenridge have? What does the all-time tackles list look like? These are basic numbers that should be posted in the halls of Breckenridge High.
Most recently, Hailee Hanson was deemed to have set a “school record” in the vault for Breckenridge-Wahpeton gymnastics. Daily News published those words with the backing of Wahpeton’s athletic director and the team’s coach. Her mark of 9.050 appears to be the best since the program became the “Storm,” but Allie Smith scored at least one 9.750 in her career at Wahpeton High School according to a 2005 article by the Fargo Forum. Local gymnastics has competed under multiple banners over the years, at one point including Hankinson in a co-op with Breckenridge-Wahpeton. Until we can piece together the high marks for each event, we can’t honor the standard of excellence that was set in decades past.
At the end of the day, we don’t know who is the greatest at what, or who the true record holders are in multiple sports. If you know, please let us know by contacting sports@wahpetondailynews.com. Just because we’ve neglected to maintain personal records of many great competitors for years, doesn’t mean we should continue to do so in 2023.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.