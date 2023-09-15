DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Former Wahpeton High School standout athletes Ryan Smith, Parker Sirek and Jeremy Bontjes participated in the Younglife Triathlon Saturday, Aug. 19. Daily News spoke with Sirek about the preparation and the experience itself.

The idea was initiated by Smith, who still holds NDSU football career records for punt returns (82) and punt return yards (945). It wasn’t easy going from summertime leisure to biking, running and swimming, Sirek said.

Former Huskie athletes complete in Detroit Lakes triathlon

From left: Ryan Smith, Parker Sirek, Jeremy Bontjes and Mike Hardy at the Younglife Triathlon in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Smith, Sirek and Bontjes are former Wahpeton High School athletes, while Hardy played football with Smith at NDSU during its national title years.