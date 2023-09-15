From left: Ryan Smith, Parker Sirek, Jeremy Bontjes and Mike Hardy at the Younglife Triathlon in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Smith, Sirek and Bontjes are former Wahpeton High School athletes, while Hardy played football with Smith at NDSU during its national title years.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Former Wahpeton High School standout athletes Ryan Smith, Parker Sirek and Jeremy Bontjes participated in the Younglife Triathlon Saturday, Aug. 19. Daily News spoke with Sirek about the preparation and the experience itself.
The idea was initiated by Smith, who still holds NDSU football career records for punt returns (82) and punt return yards (945). It wasn’t easy going from summertime leisure to biking, running and swimming, Sirek said.
“Ryan got us into it. We were like, ‘Alright, let’s do it. This should keep us in a little (better) shape throughout the summer’,” Sirek said. “You obviously know how many things can make you lazy and be maybe not so good for you in the summer. With golf league on Tuesday, softball on Wednesday and the weekend just a day away — it was something to keep me a little in line.”
The trio trained for the triathlon using the swimming pool at North Dakota State College of Science.
“That was the most difficult part,” Sirek said. “We swam in the morning a couple times a week. We were probably averaging four days of training per week. It was definitely harder, and I think we would’ve trained more if summer wasn’t so busy with weddings, the lakes and stuff like that.”
Sirek enjoyed the biking portion most and pointed to the swimming event as the most unexpected going into it as a first-time competitor.
“The bike takes the longest, but it’s also about staying consistent and not overworking yourself, because you have to run at the end,” he said. “The swim wasn’t too bad. I didn’t know what to expect with that, but I was hoping it wouldn’t be a hectic start with a bunch of people around getting kicked and whatnot. They spread everyone out really well. They figured stuff out over the years and they did it really well. As far as the run, I was just dead at the end.”
Sirek enjoyed the challenge enough to consider adding another triathlon to his future schedule.
“I could see myself doing another one. I think I’d do it at a different time, maybe coming out of the winter and having more time to stay on a more strict training schedule,” Sirek said. “Now I know how I’d train different, like doing a lot more running after a bike ride.”
The community feel of the event was also something Sirek highlighted.
“Everybody in the triathlon was super encouraging and nice. Even when you were getting passed or people were getting passed, people would say ‘good job’ or ‘keep it up,’ so it was good,” he said.
The mental and physical buildup to the triathlon is certainly a reminder that these competitions aren’t for everyone, but most individuals can tackle triathlons with the proper dedication. Making the decision to do it is half the battle.
“The training wasn’t as bad as I thought it’d be. The swimming was probably the hardest to get used to. It took like a month and I thought to myself, ‘Holy crap, I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to do this.’ After about a month of swimming I was able to do a longer distance than I thought. You don’t do that stuff since you were a kid, you know, I don’t swim just for fun anymore. It was a good experience. I think Ryan and ‘JB’ would say similar things. It was kind of a bucket list thing for me as well.”