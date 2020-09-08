Nathan Steward had one of the biggest commits last season as he is committed to the University of Minnesota as a prefered walk-on for the upcoming season. His success with the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats over the last two seasons cannot be overlooked. Between 2018 and 2019, he got better at almost everything. He spent the offseason getting stronger, watched more game film and grew more on-field awareness.
"He was just a consistent, hardworking player," head coach Eric Issendorf said. "Nathan (Steward) got stronger, understood the game a lot more, watched more game film as he understood more of what we did defensively."
Steward had an incredible career at NDSCS, but what was even more impressive is the way he prepared for each game. His football I.Q. grew each game and got better as each season progressed. He went from one interception and five pass breakups during the 2018 season to seven interceptions and 12 pass breakups during the 2019 season. He averaged 2.8 tackles per game in each season with the Wildcats and was also named an honorable mention for a NJCAA All-American.
"He was one of our model student athletes," Issendorf said. "He was always focused and ultra competitive. Those are the things that you saw at practice, he wa always at a high level. He never sunk down to anyone's level."
Steward's leadership and hard work got him into a big position where he can stand out and grow on a team who had one of its most impressive games in recent memory. Steward's success could be a stepping stone for more players to have success at NDSCS and reach the next level.
"You gotta be a competitor. You have to compete in the classroom and on the field," Issendorf said. "A lot of that is self-motivation. As a person and as a player, you have to be willing to compete and get to the next level."
Steward's persistence is a reflection on not only how great a player he can become, but how the program has been built during Issendorf's tenure with the Wildcats. Steward is entering a program at Minnesota that has sparked some recent success under head coach P.J. Fleck.
"I really think he has an opportunity to play," Issendorf said. "Whether it's special teams, backup, playing some reps in certain situations or I think even potentially starting. He just has all of those intangibles."
Coach Issendorf explained more about how Steward's style of play can potentially be a great fit for their football program.
"He fits into that high energy, high positivity and elite kind of mentality. Nathan (Steward) has that mentality as well. He never gets down. He's always looking towards that next play."
Steward is one of six to eight prefered walk-ons for the Golden Gophers this upcoming year, according to Coach Issendorf. Steward goes from one dominant program to another team that has sparked recent success. The Golden Gophers went 11-2 last season and won the Outback Bowl. They finished second in the Big Ten West after coming up short against Wisconsin in their season finale. The Golden Gophers should be in great hands with Steward on the team for the foreseeable future.
