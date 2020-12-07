Former North Dakota state College of Science (NDSCS) football player Marshaun Jones was named first team all-conference selection in the North Star Athletic Association.
Jones currently plays for the Valley City State Vikings football team and played for NDSCS for two seasons from 2017-2019.
Jones played seven games in his second season as he totaled four sacks and 51 total tackles, with 15 of them being solo tackles.
Jones and the Vikings finished with a record of 5-2 on the 2020-21 season. Jones has used up his eligibility for his collegiate career.
